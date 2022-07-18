who is the drug trafficker recaptured in Mexico that made the US change the war on drugs







Rafael Caro Quintero, former leader of the Guadalajara cartel in Mexico, was the DEA’s most wanted fugitive Photo: DEA / BBC News Brazil

A fugitive since 2013, the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel was arrested last week.

But who is Rafael Caro Quintero, called “Prince” because of the luxurious clothes and jewelry he wears?

In the 1980s, Quintero was known as the biggest marijuana producer in Mexico.

In one of its properties, for example, the largest anti-drug operation in the country’s history took place: more than 10,000 tons were destroyed.

Quintero ordered the kidnapping of the shipment’s discoverer, US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agent Enrique Camarena Salazar, as well as Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar. Both were killed.

The execution of the American policeman, which took place in 1985, caused one of the deepest crises in the relationship between Mexico and the USA. But it was also a milestone in Washington’s fight against drugs.

Quintero was captured last week by Mexican authorities. He was the DEA’s most wanted fugitive, which offered up to US$20 million in exchange for information that would help capture him. The FBI (US Federal Police) offered a similar reward.

Caro Quintero, 69, was on the run after being released by a judge in 2013, when he had served 28 of the 40 years of his prison sentence.

Last October, the US Department of Justice filed a civil lawsuit in a court in Brooklyn, New York, to confiscate eight properties from the Mexican kingpin, including mansions, warehouses and ranches.

The origin of the Prince

In the 1980s, Mexican and US officials estimated Rafael Caro’s fortune at $500 million.

But the origin of the Prince is very different. He was born in October 1952 in La Noria, a marginalized community in Badiraguato, Sinaloa State.

Several of the most famous Mexican drug dealers originate from this municipality, such as Joaquín Guzmán Loera, El Chapo.

In an interview with journalist Anabel Hernández, Quintero said that his family was very poor and that he was forced to grow marijuana after his father’s death because there was no other way to support his family. He was 14 years old.





Joaquín Guzmán ‘el Chapo’ Guzmán was born in the same region as Quintero Photo: US Government / BBC News Brazil

Badiraguato is located in the Golden Triangle, a mountainous region between the states of Sinaloa, Chihuahua and Durango and one of the largest marijuana and poppy production areas in the country.

In a short time, Quintero progressed in the business and, at the age of 30, was one of the main partners of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, known as Boss of Bosses.

Gallardo ran an extensive drug trafficking organization allied with Colombian cartels such as Pablo Escobar’s, and was the first Mexican drug trafficker to export cocaine to the US.

The DEA named its organization the Guadalajara Cartel in reference to the city where the Chief of Chiefs, Quintero and other drug trafficking leaders resided.

the excesses

Since 1975, Guadalajara, capital of the state of Jalisco, has become a haven for many drug traffickers and their families from Sinaloa.

Two years earlier, in the Golden Triangle, the Mexican government had initiated Operation Condor, a strategy to eradicate marijuana and poppy cultivation in the region.





Rafael Caro Quintero was arrested in 1985 in Costa Rica Photo: DEA / BBC News Brazil

The heads of the organizations, including Quintero, then settled in Guadalajara and managed to integrate themselves into the local society by presenting themselves as prosperous entrepreneurs. Gallardo, for example, would be the director of a bank, and Quintero presented himself as a farmer and rancher.

The bosses’ presence alerted the US government, which sent a DEA team to the city. Enrique Camarena was one of them.

For some time, drug trafficking leaders went virtually unnoticed, but the situation changed in the 1980s. And one of the reasons was the excesses of characters like Caro Quintero.

The Prince was the protagonist of scandals in restaurants and nightclubs and was even accused of kidnapping the niece of an important local politician.

The search

But the most serious case was the murder of Camarena. The agent was kidnapped in February 1985 while leaving the US Consulate in Guadalajara and taken to a nearby house along with pilot Zavala Avelar.

Both were tortured and then killed. Their bodies turned up weeks later in the neighboring state of Michoacán.

Quintero fled to Costa Rica, where he was arrested in April. The investigations revealed that the trafficker and the Guadalajara Cartel created an extensive network of allies between politicians, the military and police corporations.

Camarena’s murder changed the relationship between the US and Mexico. The US conditioned some of her aid to Mexico in exchange for fighting drug trafficking, a measure that continued until 2002.

Quintero was sentenced to 40 years in prison but was released in 2013 due to a procedural error in his case.





Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo founded the Guadalajara cartel Photo: DEA / BBC News Brazil

The hunt for the Prince doesn’t stop. At the Brooklyn trial last October, DEA New York chief Ray Donovan recalled that his capture is a priority for the agency.

“Quintero’s atrocities will not be forgotten, and the terror he inflicted serves as a permanent reminder that the DEA will never cease its pursuit of justice.”

‘Forgive me’

Since being released from prison in 2013, Quintero has lived in hiding. Those who interviewed him say that he travels in the mountains of the Golden Triangle, taking shelter in tents with sleeping bags.

The DEA claims he has returned to the drug business, and even the US IRS has put his family on a list that prevents them from doing business in the US. His properties and bank accounts in the country were frozen.

But Quintero insisted he was no longer a criminal. In several interviews, he said he was retired and would never return to drug trafficking.

“I stopped being a drug dealer since 1984 and I will never be again, I don’t want to know anything about drug trafficking. The price I paid was very high,” he said in a conversation published by the magazine Proceso.

“I apologize to the US government and also to Mr. Camarena’s family, I apologize to the DEA.”