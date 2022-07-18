Why Japan wants to end military pacifism adopted after World War II defeat

  Angel Bermúdez (@angelbermudez)
  BBC News World

After his party’s victory in the legislative elections, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to promote constitutional reform of Article 9 of the Constitution, which restricts the use of military force.

It was one of the main political platforms of Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan who was assassinated this month. And now there’s a chance that it could come true.

After a resounding victory in Japan’s legislative elections this week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that he intends to promote a reform of the Constitution and deepen the debate on the necessary measures to “drastically strengthen” the country’s defense amid a tough security climate.

The reform proposal, which for years had been unsuccessfully defended by Abe, would mean the first change in the Japanese Constitution since its promulgation in 1947. The government wants to change the symbolic Article 9, whose text establishes that “the Japanese people renounce forever to war as the sovereign right of the nation and to the threat or use of force as a means of settling international disputes”.

The initiative arouses resistance both inside and outside the country, despite supposedly seeking only to enshrine the constitutionality of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (as the country’s military forces are known).

