Why Palmeiras vs São Paulo cannot be annulled even with a VAR error – 07/18/2022

Last Thursday’s Choque-Rei, played at Allianz Parque, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, continues to generate a lot of controversy. This Saturday (16), the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) released the VAR audios in the capital moves of the classic and indicated that there was an error by the refereeing team in not drawing the offside line in the play that resulted in the penalty in Calleri, Sao Paulo striker.

As soon as the content was released, several Palmeiras fans questioned about a possible cancellation of the match. However, experts consulted by the Law in the Field understand that this should not happen.

“In this case, the referee team failed to draw the offside line in a move that would have been adjusted prior to the taking of a penalty, which should be subject to mandatory review according to the VAR protocol. Such determinations are part of the rules of the game. , which could give rise to an error of law. However, the same rules add that it would not be possible to invalidate a match due to a wrong decision involving VAR, returning the situation to the field of error of fact”, says Carlos Henrique Ramos, specialist lawyer in sports law.

“I understand that there was an error, however, this error does not justify the cancellation of the match, since, in my view, it does not constitute an error of law, but an error of fact. Evidently this error caused damage to the club , and the arbitration may be penalized through acts of the CBF (organizing entity)”, evaluates Alberto Goldenstein, lawyer specialized in sports law and columnist for the Law in the Field.

Error of fact x Error of law

“Error of law” is when a referee intentionally commits an irregularity or demonstrates ignorance of the rule. On the other hand, the “error of fact”, refers to an interpretation move, with no intention of modifying the result of a game.

In practical examples, the error of law is characterized when the referee does not check whether the goal posts conform to the dimensions defined by the rules. On the other hand, the error actually occurs when a yellow card is applied in a situation in which, according to the rules, regulations and other imposed federative norms, the red card was to be applied.

“Although there is a certain conceptual indeterminacy, the error of law presupposes an erroneous interpretation or application of a rule applicable to the game (example: a football team that plays with 12 players on the field), while the error in fact concerns the interpretation of the event or the facts that occurred therein, leading the refereeing team to believe in a reality that is not true (example: a goal in offside is validated)”, explains Carlos Henrique Ramos.

When can a match be voided?

The Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD) is very clear about this in its article 259, paragraph 1, when it says that the cancellation of a match is possible when the rules of the modality are not observed, that is, when we have an error of law.

Art. 259. Failure to observe the rules of the sport

PENALTY: suspension of fifteen to one hundred and twenty days and, in the case of recurrence, suspension of sixty to two hundred and forty days, combined or not with a fine, from BRL 100.00 (one hundred reais) to BRL 1,000.00 (one thousand reais) .

§ 1 The match, event or equivalent may be annulled if there is demonstrably an error of law relevant enough to alter its result.

Lawyer Carlos Henrique Ramos explains that “the error in fact does not allow the administrative action a posteriori of the Sports Justice, since it is situated within the human fallibility to which arbitration is subjected, even with the introduction of new technological mechanisms, such as VAR” .

In addition, he points out that it is rare for the Sports Court to cancel a match.

“It is necessary to point out that the Sports Justice, historically and wisely, has been restrained when considering requests for cancellation of matches as a way of preserving the principle of pro-competition, which protects the result validly produced on the field. competitions should only take place in the face of extremely serious situations that are typified in the lato sensu regulations”, he says.

Referees withdrawn from round

Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and Marcus Vinicius Gomes, who worked at Choque-Rei as video referees, were removed by the CBF from the scale of the 17th round of the Brasileirão. According to the entity, the two “are under evaluation of their technical performance”.

Given the recent controversies involving the VAR offside line in Brazilian football, lawyer Carlos Henrique Ramos suggests that it is necessary to abandon current technology and implement new tools.

“In my view, the solution lies in the need for clubs to abandon this ‘retail’ discussion and charge the CBF with the rapid introduction of more modern, semi-automated and artificial intelligence-based technological mechanisms, such as those that will be implemented in the next World Cup. by FIFA, which do not require high human intervention. As ‘drawing the line’ in situations of mandatory review depends on ‘discretionary’ human intervention by the VAR operator (who decides in the ‘eye’ when it is necessary to draw the line or not), we will remain stagnant in the field of human fallibility and error of fact. The path is to abandon current technology, which is retrograde”, he concludes.

