Wonder Woman Gets A Vulgar Costume By Lifting Thor’s Hammer

In the events of one of the most famous comic book crossovers of all time, Marvel vs. A.Dfans of both publishers were able to see some interesting events, such as a brief moment when Wonder Woman takes the power of Thor, the God of Thunder.

In Marvel vs. DC #2 (in Ron Marz, Peter David, Dan Jurgens and Claudio Castellini), when Diana of Themyscira got her hands on Thor’s famous hammer, Mjolnir, her costume was changed for the worse. Upon being defeated by Shazam, Thor loses Mjolnir. Eventually, the hammer is found by Wonder Woman.

But when she first wields Mjolnir, the stars and stripes of her iconic outfit are transformed into a bizarre uniform that leaves almost her entire body on display. Diana didn’t spend much time with the hammer, relinquishing it shortly afterwards.

The look was inspired in Thor’s own costume at the time, but Diana’s made a point of showing as much skin as possible, so it would offer almost no protection in her battles. It is worth noting that putting little clothes on female comic book characters was some of the worst habits in the industry in the 90s,

Fortunately, the costume didn't last even two full issues of the crossover event, but it was enough to establish itself as the worst Wonder Woman look of all time.

Website confirms Wonder Woman’s presence in Shazam 2

The DCEU has an impressive list of movies coming in the next few years. One of them is Shazam! Gods Fury. Hero fans were excited when the sequel Shazam! was announced and while the story details are being kept under wraps, the film will be even bigger than the original film.

Given the production’s official title, it seems that Shazam may be fighting some literal gods, possibly connected to the power he possesses. The wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the endurance of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury.

The Illuminerdi website revealed that Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, must be present in the new feature of the most powerful mortal on Earth. The rumor makes some sense, as the hero must face three daughters of Atlas. Wonder Woman herself is linked to the Old Gods, being the daughter of the great Zeus.

Shazam is also connected to Zeus. He possesses the power of the god, which theoretically could be part of what draws Wonder Woman’s presence in the film. As Shazam will have to deal with such entities, Wonder Woman may feel the need to step in and help.

played by Zachary Levi and directed by David F. Sandbergthe first film followed the story of young Billy Batson receiving powers that activate whenever he yells “Shazam”, turning him into an adult superhero. Shazam! Gods Fury he must be released on December 16, 2022.

