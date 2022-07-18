World’s first electric jet ski begins delivery in Canada

The Canadian company Taiga Motors recently announced that deliveries of the first units of the ‘Orca’ – the first 100% electric jet ski on the market – have started. The consumer-facing model was developed with a focus on quiet operation and performance.

The company also created some models of snowmobile (or “snowmobile“) and plans to increase its line once its new factory in the province of Quebec is up and running.

The manufacturer reveals that the ‘Orca’ electric motor is the same used in snowmobiles, however, with some adaptations and adjustments to work on water. The system, according to the brand, is also a pioneer in the market.

Image: Taiga Motors/Disclosure

With capacity for two people, the jet ski hull is made of carbon fiber (in the Carbon version) and can be customized according to the buyer’s taste, with different colors and finishes. As it is an electric model, maintenance is also simpler than traditional models, highlights the manufacturer.

Image: Taiga Motors/Disclosure

The Orca is available in three versions with different prices: Carbon, Sports and Performance, and has a maximum power of up to 120 kW (or 160 horsepower). The range is around 45 km per charge and the top-of-the-line version (Carbon) has level 3 fast charging technology, which allows it to reach 80% charge in less than 30 minutes.

The starting price of the jet ski is US$ 17,490, almost R$ 94 thousand in direct conversion to the Sport version. The Performance costs US$19,490 (R$104,000) and the Carbon variant, the most expensive, costs US$26,500 (R$142,000).

Taiga Motors CEO Samuel Bruneau says this is an important milestone as the company is one of the first to be able to produce and deliver electric watercraft on a large scale.

Via: Autoevolution

