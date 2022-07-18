Xavi is barred from entering the US for pre-season

The Barcelona delegation has already arrived in the United States, but coach Xavi Hernández was prevented from entering the country for bureaucratic reasons. The reason was that the current Barcelona coach was in Iran years ago. Even though he is a European citizen and does not need a visa to be in the United States, Xavi would need a special authorization since he was in Iran. The measure, which also applies to Syria and Sudan, has been in effect since 2011.

When he was a player for Al-Sadd, from Qatar, Xavi was in Iran on at least five opportunities to play in the Asian Champions League. In May 2019, in his last game as a professional athlete, the Spaniard faced Persepolis in Tehran, in the Iranian capital. For this reason, Xavi is barred from participating in Barcelona’s pre-season in the United States.

The Catalan club knew about the issue, according to the newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”, but believed that everything was already resolved. However, it was not until arriving at the airport in the United States that Barcelona discovered that Xavi had not received the special authorization to enter the United States. Now Barca work to try to sort out the bureaucracy and expect Xavi to participate in the pre-season period.

Barcelona’s first game in the United States will take place next Tuesday (19), against Inter Miami. The preparation period is important for Xavi to be able to organize the team and know which players he can count on for the season. The reinforcements that arrived at the club recently are also in the United States and would already begin to be used by Xavi for the final evaluation.

In the schedule made by Barcelona, ​​the club should stay in the United States until the end of the month, where they will play four friendlies, including a derby against Real Madrid. Striker Robert Lewandowski, the club’s newest reinforcement, should also arrive in the United States in the coming days to complete the pre-season delegation.