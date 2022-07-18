Xavier returns to rotation at Corinthians and becomes an option in month of chaos; contract ends soon

The defensive midfielder Xavier returned to appear with reasonable frequency in Corinthians games between June and July, precisely the period in which he is close to being able to sign a pre-contract with other teams. His current contract with Timão is valid only until January 31, 2023 – that is, from August 1, he is free to settle with another club.

Based on the Pelé Law, the artifice of signing a pre-contract is activated six months before the end of the player’s contract. If he chooses to do so, Xavier would leave Corinthians without making money for the club. In the field, however, its use has been more constant.

Until the beginning of the series of decisive games, stuck with several injuries in the squad and without reinforcements able to debut because the window was not opened, Xavier had played in just two matches this season..

On both occasions, both against Botafogo-SP, for the Campeonato Paulista, and against Portuguesa-RJ, in the Copa do Brasil, Timão sent an alternative team to the field. The breaks for the holders, however, were only punctual at that point.

In the current series, with the need to qualify in the playoffs, to continue at the top of the Brazilian and not “pop” the few remaining holders, VP sent the midfielder to the field in six of the team’s last 13 games. Now, with the imminent return of the injured and the arrival of reinforcements, its use is back in check.

Even if he doesn’t get a renewal, it’s unlikely that Xavier will be sidelined by the coaching staff. The side João Pedro, for example, even knowing that he would not be hired, was used two days before the end of his contract, in a match against Boca Juniors, in Libertadores.

