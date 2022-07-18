Xiaomi Band 7 vs Mi Smart Band 6: what changes in smart bracelets | wearables

Xiaomi has updated the line of smart bracelets with the Xiaomi Band 7. The device is an update of the Mi Smart Band 6, which continues to be very successful in Brazil for having a competitive price and offering several features for health monitoring and sports monitoring. Despite the aesthetic similarities between the two models, smartbands differ in features and even battery capacity. Check out in the following lines what has changed between generations.

The Mi Band 6 was announced in March 2021 and arrived in Brazil for R$699, a price still practiced on the official website of the Chinese brand in the country. Xiaomi Band 7 has a suggested price of R$599 – a curious reduction of R$100 compared to the previous model. It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi is one of the most smuggled brands, so it is important to be careful before buying the products outside of official representatives.

Mi Smart Band 6 interface detail — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

Smart bracelet design

Xiaomi Band 7 got bigger and is also built in polycarbonate — Photo: Reproduction/Xiaomi

The design has changed very little from one generation to the next of Xiaomi’s smartband. The most striking difference is the size, which got bigger on the Xiaomi Band 7 to accommodate the new dimensions of the display. The watch maintains a more minimalist and discreet footprint, with thin edges on the touch panel.

For now, Mi Band 6 users still have more options for personalizing the accessory through bracelets — both original from Xiaomi and third parties. This is because the model has been on the market for a longer time. Due to the new dimensions of the Xiaomi Band 7, it is not possible to take advantage of the bracelets of the previous generation.

A feature common to both generations is the presence of the 5ATM certification. This means that products can be submerged in water for a maximum of 10 minutes at a depth of up to 50 meters.

Xiaomi smartband screen

Mi Smart Band 6 has a smaller screen and does not have "Always-On" — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

As mentioned above, the screen has gotten bigger in the new generation. This is 1.62 inches of the Xiaomi Band 7 against the 1.56 inches of the Mi Band 6. It is a difference of 25%, which will now be used to show a little more information on the panel, in addition to reproducing larger cones.

The technology used by the screens of the two Xiaomi bracelets is OLED, known for achieving deep black levels and having a considerably lower energy consumption than the traditional TFT LCD.

What actually changes is the arrival of Always On (where the screen is always on to show the time) and the brightness of the display, which now reaches 500 nits, instead of the 450 nits of the Mi Band 6.

Xiaomi devices functionality

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 brought 90 new sports modes — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

Mi Band 6 hit the market with 30 sport modes. The Xiaomi Band 7, on the other hand, received a jump in terms of resources: there are 120 exercise modalities available to the user. Physical activities like stretching, tennis and kickboxing are some of the important additions.

Another change in the Xiaomi Band 7 is in the way the oximeter works. Now monitoring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) is smarter as it is designed to measure every five minutes and display an alert if levels fall below the standard.

smart bracelet battery

The Mi Band 6 battery has a capacity of 125 mAh. According to Xiaomi, this is enough for up to 14 days of regular use. The Xiaomi Band 7 comes with a 180 mAh capacity component, a considerable improvement that, according to the manufacturer, translates into up to 15 days of regular use and nine days for heavy use. The two smart bracelets take about 2 hours to recharge from zero to 100%.

Xiaomi watches have several bracelet options for customization — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

Both Mi Band 6 and Xiaomi Band 7 are compatible with Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones. The connection is made via Bluetooth and the information is synchronized with the Xiaomi app. The latest generation came with a more sophisticated version of Bluetooth which is 5.2. The Mi Band 6 comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0.

The Mi Band 6 was announced for R$ 699, a price that still remains on Xiaomi’s official website. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Band 7 arrived in Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 599.

Mi Band 6 vs Xiaomi Band 7 Mi Smart Band 6 Xiaomi Band 7 Screen size 1.56 inch (152 x 486 pixels) 1.62 inches (152 x 486 pixels) screen technology OLED; 450 nits of brightness OLED; 500 nits of brightness dimensions 47.4 x 18.6 x 12.7 mm 46.5 x 20.7 x 12.25 mm Weight 14 grams 13.5 grams Material Polycarbonate and silicone wristbands Polycarbonate and silicone wristbands certifications 5ATM (up to 50m depth for a maximum of 10 minutes) 5ATM (up to 50m depth for a maximum of 10 minutes) GPS No No NFC No No Bluetooth version 5.0 5.2 sensors PPG heart rate sensor‎; ‎3-axis accelerometer‎; ‎3-axis gyroscope‎; Barometer‎; ‎Proximity sensor‎. PPG heart rate sensor‎; ‎3-axis accelerometer‎; ‎3-axis gyroscope‎; Barometer‎; ‎Proximity sensor‎. Drums 125 mAh 180 mAh Launch 2021 2022 launch price BRL 699 BRL 599