Zaracho scores for Atlético-MG, and Keno jokes: “Tried to cross” | athletic-mg

At the beginning of the year, Matías Zaracho set a daring goal of scoring 20 goals for Atlético-MG. He is far from her. But at least he has two real goals this season. The last of them, again a “spiritist” won another victory away from home, against Botafogo, now.

Galo sleeps leader of the Brazilian 2022 by beating the carioca team, at Nilton Santos, by 1 to 0. In the second half, after Guilherme Arana messed up with the ball, the Argentine took it and finished with category, over the goalkeeper. The kick still hit the post and went in. Was inadvertently? For Keno, for sure.

“I think he tried to cross, I don’t think so. But if he said he tried to score, it was worth the goal!” (Keno)

Matías Zaracho had also scored a great goal, with a kick full of effect, in Atlético’s victory against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. The Argentine has 2 goals in 23 matches in 2022. There are 16 total goals with the Galo shirt, in 94 appearances.

Keno also rocked Botafogo’s nets in the 17th round game. It would be the last move of the game. However, Keno’s goal was correctly disallowed via VAR. But the referee Raphael Claus, who marked offside of shirt 11, ignored that Ademir, in conditions, suffered a penalty from the defender when he reached the rebound of the foul hit by Hulk and exploded on the crossbar.

– The goal offside, I was thinking that the defender gave the pass to me. But it was Ademir. Had the VAR. We have to respect refereeing and that’s ok – said Keno, not knowing about the foul on top of his partner.

The mistake generated a complaint from Atlético, once again. Football director Rodrigo Caetano gave an interview in the mixed area of ​​the stadium, and demanded that the arbitration commission act with “isonomy” in the complaints of Galo, who charges access to VAR audios in the games against Avaí and São Paulo, and now , in front of Botafogo.

As Raphael Claus had scored a goal in the field decision, and only later went to VAR to check Keno’s offside (although ignoring the penalty in Ademir), the CBF will publish the video referee’s analysis of Botafogo 0x1 Atlético. Against São Paulo, Anderson Daronco did not go to the VAR monitor, nor did he change his field decisions. So, the audio of this match can only be released for access by the club, not the general public.

