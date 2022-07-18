Zelensky accuses 60 officials of treason and support for Russia

In video, Ukrainian president cites hundreds of investigations opened to investigate alleged collaborations with Russia

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, fired on Sunday (17.Jul.2022) 2 high-ranking officials of security and justice bodies for alleged treason and collaboration with Russia.

The head of the security service, Ivan Bakanov, and Attorney General Iryna Venediktova, who led efforts to prosecute Russia for war crimes, were dismissed.

According to the Ukrainian leader, more than 60 officials of the security service and the prosecution acted against Ukraine in territories occupied by the Russians. In all, 651 treason and collaboration investigations were opened against law enforcement authorities.

“Such a series of crimes against the State’s national security foundations raises very serious questions for the relevant leaders.”, Zelensky said in a video posted on social media on Sunday night (17.Jul.2022). “Each of these questions will receive an appropriate answer.”

In the video, Zelensky cited the firing of a former security service chief at the start of the war. “Sufficient evidence has been collected to report this person on suspicion of treason. All of his criminal activities are documented”.

The former official worked in the Crimea region, annexed by Russia in 2014, but recognized by Ukraine and Western countries as Ukrainian territory.

NEW PHASE

Over the weekend, Russian armed forces intensified attacks on Ukrainian military installations. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a high-precision strike on a base in Chuguyev resulted in the “elimination of up to 200 soldiers” and “more than 10 armored vehicles”.

The war in Ukraine entered a new phase after the Russian conquest of Luhansk on 3 July. Now, President Vladimir Putin’s army is trying to advance into the province of Donetsk, neighboring Luhansk.

The Ukrainian army maintains defensive lines in Donetsk, where it still controls major cities.

The conquest of eastern Ukraine is considered strategic for Russia. In addition to having an outlet to the Black Sea, it provides access to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Since the start of the conflict on February 24, Russia has recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent and demanded that Ukraine hand over the region to the pro-Moscow separatists who inhabit the area.