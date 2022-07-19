Disclosure: Activision

Call of Duty is a first person shooter game. The first title in the Call of Duty series was released in 2003, initially released to play on PC. With the great success that the game had, the developers decided to expand the game to smartphones.

The game became so popular that famous streamers like Nobru and Cerol started making gameplays of the game, making it even more popular.

For those who like Call of Duty and are curious to know more about the game, we will show you a list of the 10 curiosities about Call of Duty, after all, the famous Activision series, Call of Duty, has been involving fans since the launch of the game that was initially released, with a different theme between ancient and modern wars, Call of Duty is a reference when it comes to FPS games.

Top 10 facts about Call of Duty

1 The Call of Duty series has several easter eggs in its games, however, one that we cannot fail to mention is the Meltdown map, in Black Ops II, where the map consists of a nuclear power plant, and in one of the rooms is you can find some pink donuts on top of the control panel, making a correlation with “The Simpsons”, and Homer Simpson’s favorite classic donuts in his workplace;

2 Another interesting curiosity is related to the phrase said by a character when the player shoots an ally, in most countries the phrase is as follows: “friendly fire will not be tolerated!”, that is, “friendly fire will not be tolerated!”, however, in Russia, this sentence undergoes a change, becoming the following: “You are a traitor to the Motherland!”, which means, “you are a traitor to the Motherland!”;

3 Among the curiosities of Call of Duty, in Black Ops II you will find another easter egg, but this one is related to the classic video game Atari, where you can play some games like Pitfall, HERO, Kaboon! and River Raid. To be able to access these games within Call of Duty, you must go to the Nuketown 2025 map, and cut the heads of 26 mannequins that are there, in less than 2 minutes, done that, the Atari logo will appear in the middle of the scenario , just go there and play on the TV that will be available on the map;

4 Did you know that in the first Call of Duty released there was no shotgun model in the arsenal? Unlike the other games in the series, right?

5 In the Call of Duty II credits, there’s an iconic phrase that couldn’t be left out of our list of Call of Duty trivia, which says, “no cow was hurt in the making of this game”, and it’s placed there for , in addition to being a joke, to refer to the large number of cows that die during the game;

6 To make the games even more realistic, the CoD shooting sounds were recorded numerous times, at different distances;

7 Another easter egg is among the curiosities about Call of Duty, this one appears in Call of Duty: Ghosts, where there is a room full of trophies, and when approaching the crosshairs, it is possible to notice some references to other games or TV series, like Doctor Who, and The Legend of Zelda.

8 On the Village map, there is a hatch hidden in a blocked part of the scenario, which has a sequence of numbers on the lid, “4, 8, 15, 16, 23 and 42”, and this sequence references the American series Lost;

9 In Call of Duty: World at War, in the Little Resistance mission, you will find six flooded craters, and if you jump into all of them, you will unlock four totems in the sand, where upon approaching, you will receive a powerful Ray Gun weapon, that (laser) gun of the series;

10 Throughout its trajectory, the Call of Duty series had the participation of renowned actors, from the dubbing to its advertisements. The commercials have featured Megan Fox, Robert Downey Jr. and Jack Black, while the voices had the participation of Michael Keaton, Sam Worthington, Brandon Routh and Gary Oldman.