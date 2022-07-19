10 Facts about Captain Marvel

The series by Ms. Marvel has already debuted on Disney +, and Kamala Khan is a character that is already confirmed to go to the cinema in the movie The Marvels, which premieres in 2023 and which will reunite her with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Did you know that there is a superhero that was super important to both of them in the comics? Yes, Captain Marvel.

O captain marvel however, it didn’t show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or at least not in the way it is in the comics). So today we decided to talk a little about him, in 10 facts:

10 – Mission on Earth

Reproduction / Marvel Comics

It all starts when the Fantastic Four defeat a Kree Sentinel and later Ronan the Accuser himself. Surprised by these events, the Kree sent a starship to monitor Earth and gather information about its technological advances.

the soldier Mar-Vell was ordered to infiltrate Earth by his commander, Colonel Yon-Roggwho was jealous of the reputation of Mar-Vell as a warrior and his relationship with the ship’s doctor, Una. One day, already on Earth, when Mar-Vell was returning to the ship, Yon-Rogg tried to assassinate him by firing the ship’s laser beams at him, but a small private plane appeared between the beams and Mar-Vellbeing slaughtered in its place.

9 – Impersonating Dr. Lawson

Reproduction / Marvel Comics

Mar-Vell went to check the plane, where he found the only occupant, who was the now deceased Dr. Walter Lawson – and which bore a striking resemblance to the Mar-Vell. Lawson was a missile and robotics specialist en route to his new assignment in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Mar-Vell so he decided to pass for Lawsonto better study the progress of Earth’s humans.

While passing through Dr. Lawson, Mar-Vell met the Cape’s head of security, Carol Danvers, for whom he developed a special concern that, over time, turned into love. Meanwhile, the Kree Sentinel who Fantastic Four had defeated, had been brought to the Cape for study, and Yon-Rogghoping to destroy Mar-Vellreactivated it from his starship. Mar-Vell publicly appeared in his Kree attire to fight the Sentinel, which he managed to defeat. Onlookers, hearing the Sentinel call him by name, believed he was a new Earth-born superhuman adventurer named “captain marvel” and hailed him as a hero.

8 – Negative Bracelets

Reproduction / Marvel Comics

At this point, Mar-Vell had been labeled a traitor to the Kree due to his repeated refusal to harm humans. Even so, he still saved the Kree Supreme Intelligence from an attack orchestrated by Ronan. Mar-Vell was rewarded for his bravery with a special red, black, and gold uniform, as well as new abilities to fly unprotected through space and hyperspace.

However, unfortunately for Mar-Vell, the Supreme Intelligence did not forgive him for his loyalty to Earth, and he was exiled to the Negative Zone, a continuum of “negative matter” alongside Earth. There, he would remain imprisoned until he managed to attract the young man. Rick Jones for a pair of millenary “Negative Bracelets”. Once found, the bracelets could be used by Rick to switch places with Captain Marvel and vice versa; so at least Mar-Vell could still act like a hero on Earth.

7 – The Origin of Ms. Marvel

Reproduction / Marvel Comics

Right after connecting to Jones, Mar-Vell confronted Yon-Roggwho had kidnapped Carol Danvers as a hostage to use against him. Mar-Vell defeated Yon-Roggwho died when a nearby Kree device exploded.

But in the course of this struggle, Danvers was bombarded with radiation from a Psycho-Magnetron, which caused her to develop a half-Kree physiology that was similar to her own. Mar-Vell. Using the superhuman powers she accidentally acquired through this means, Danvers later became the first costumed adventurer to use the name of Ms. Marvel.

Some time later, Mar-Vell used a machine Fantastic Four who created a door to the Negative Zone to transport Jones out of the Zone, so that both exist in the Earth dimension simultaneously and separately.

6 – Encounter with Aeon

Reproduction / Marvel Comics

Soon after, Mar-Vell became involved in the fight against Thanos and his plans to destroy all life in the universe. Mar-Vell was teleported into the presence of the extraterrestrial being called aeonwhich had been created thousands of years earlier to watch over the evolution of superhuman beings on Earth.

aeon induced Mar-Vell to completely reject the Kree’s love of war and to achieve inner peace. aeon then granted the Mar-Vell a psionic ability called “Cosmic Consciousness”, whose exact nature and scope were not clearly defined, and designated him as “Protector of the Universe”. Thanks to these changes in itself, the Captain Mar-Vell became the main force in the defeat of Thanos and the total failure of the Mad Titan’s plans.

5 – The Fight against Nitro

Reproduction / Marvel Comics

But the worst confrontation of Mar-Vell it was not with any great cosmic entity, but with a lesser villain of Earth. Mar-Vell faced the criminal Robert Hunterwho had the power to blow up his own body at will and then physically reintegrate himself without being harmed, and who called himself a nitro.

After a battle with the villain nitro, Mar-Vell ended up inhaling Nerve Gas, to save the lives of thousands of people who lived in the region where a tank with this compound had ruptured because of Nitro. Exposure to the gas left the captain marvel sick. The people of Titan called this disease “Internal Decay”; for the Kree, the name was “Black End”; but to the people of Earth, the name was cancer.

4 – The Death of Captain Marvel

Reproduction / Marvel Comics

Lung cancer caused by the gas that Mar-Vell had inhaled, it became terminal. The Negative Bracelets of Mar-Vell suppressed the cancer, but the problem is that they also stopped all known cancer treatments from working. However, removing the bracelets would allow the cancer to advance much faster and kill him within hours. Although the best chance of successful treatment required access to the Kree medical community, the government of the Kree Empire considered Mar-Vell a traitor.

Although several colleagues like Reed Richards, Henry McCoy and Hank Pym have tried to conduct quick searches for a medical solution, these effects have not been successful. Mar-Vell spent his last days at his home on Titan. He died there, surrounded on his deathbed by his girlfriend Elysium of Titan, Rick Jonesyou Avengers (who accepted him into their ranks both honorably and posthumously) and other friends.

3 – The Skrull Imposter

Reproduction / Marvel Comics

as part of Secret Invasion Skrull, one Skrull shape-shifting called khn’nr used the image of Mar-Vellthe first captain marveland received technological replicas of the Negative Bracelets to replicate the powers of the captain marvel. khn’nr received memory implants to turn him into a sleeper agent making him believe he was the real one. captain marvel until the moment of the invasion, when a psychological trigger would be activated to return him to his personality Skrull.

The process went awry, however, leading khn’nr to believe that he really was Mar-Vell and making him forget about his Skrull personality. He finally realized the truth and that it was useless to try to fight his true nature. So he attacked the Mountain of thunderbolts on behalf of the Skrulls, but was thwarted by Norman Osborn. When khn’nr was leaving, he fell, sustaining terminal injuries, and found Noh-Varr. Before he died, he begged Noh-Varr to take up his mantle and protect Earth from the Skrulls.

2 – Ultimate Universe

Reproduction / Marvel Comics

In the Ultimate Universe, the commander Mahr Vehl was part of a unit sent to Earth on an observation mission. He underwent extensive reconstructive surgery to appear human and disguised himself as Dr. Phillip Lawson. His mission was to observe the Earth being destroyed by the entity Gah Lak Tusbut Mahr-Vehl came to appreciate humanity.

Mahr Vehl allied with SHIELDto the supremes and to Fantastic Four to develop a means of defense against the entity. He helped the heroes against the “heralds” of Gah Lak Tusyou Silver Surfers. and he was wounded in battle, but this distraction gives the Mr. Fantastic time to use the Total Nullifier to repel Gah Lak Tus.

Mahr Vehl later died at the hands of Galactus Earth-616 while he and his Earth-1610 counterpart consumed the Kree planet. His armor passed to Rick Joneswhich became the new captain marvel.

1 – Marvel Cinematic Universe

Playback/Marvel Studios

Mar-Vell appears in the movie captain marvel 2019, played by Annette Bening. Yes, moving away from the comics, this version of the character is a woman. However, her secret identity as a human scientist is maintained (albeit with her name changed from “Walter Lawson” for “Wendy Lawson“).

It is revealed that Mar-Vell fled the Kree homeworld after becoming disillusioned with her people’s war against the Skrulls, and sought to find a way to end the conflict. Just like in the comics, she is responsible for the powers of Carol Danverswhich becomes the captain marvel.