35 thousand tickets were paid by cell phone in Fortaleza

In Fortaleza, 35,310 tickets were paid in Pix format on public transport in the Capital between March 21, 2022 until this Monday, 18. The new payment method integrates QR Bus, payment of bus tickets by QR Code, which was launched by the Union of Passenger Transport Companies of Ceará (Sindiônibus) in March. Tickets can be purchased through the “My Bus” app.

In addition to Pix, the payment of tickets by cell phone can also be made by credit card. In these almost four months of operation of the new form of payment for public transport in the Capital, the format accounted for 6,300 tickets purchased.

In all, QR Bus income, since its membership period, was R$410,000 in tickets, R$340,000 of which generated from Pix and R$69,000 from credit cards.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

According to Sindiônibus, all lines of the system, both urban and metropolitan, accept payment through QR Code. Currently, there are 277 lines in operation.

“Although we have seen, since the launch of the solution on March 21, a modest growth of 25% in this volume of payments each month, we are optimistic about the adhesion of our users for the coming months”, said the company, in a note.

How to pay and use

QR Bus can be purchased through Pix and credit card. To pay, public transport users must follow these steps:

Download the “My Bus” app, available for iOs and Android and select “Online recharge”;

On the recharge page, after registering, simply select “buy credit for QR Code”;

The user will have to fill in the details of the credit card or Pix that he will use to pay for the tickets;

If you are already a user of “Recarga on-line”, the data from the cards already registered will be used;

At the time of use, access the application, select “Online recharge”, and then “Generate QR Code”;

With the generated QR, place it below the validator, on a “guide” already installed in all vehicles to facilitate the correct positioning of the cell phone with the QR Code to be read.

According to Sindiônibus, the QR Code should only be generated within five minutes before being used. After this period, the code becomes invalid, and the customer will have the value of the ticket refunded to his balance within 48 hours.

The company explains that the validity period for using a QR Code aims to prevent fraud. In case of doubt, the company provides the number 4005 0956from “Alô Sindiônibus”.

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags