5 comedies on Netflix to make you laugh a lot

“Mystery in the Mediterranean” (2019)

Action, thriller, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. It is with this recipe that this film takes you through an hour and a half of pure entertainment and distraction. In the plot, Nick and Audrey (Aniston and Sandler, respectively) enter a murder investigation story after receiving an unexpected invitation from millionaire Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans).

“The Wrong Missy” (2020)

David (Tim Morris) went on a really bad date with Missy (Lauren Lapkus). After that, he met up with another Missy (Molly Sims) and the experience was the opposite. So much so that he decided to invite her on a trip. However, everything starts to go wrong when he discovers that he sent the message with the invitation to the wrong person. The film abuses the physical comedy and talent of Lapkus, who puts his show aside.

“I’m Ryca!” (2016)

The gas station attendant Selminha (Samantha Schmütz) will make you laugh after becoming a millionaire. Used to being poor, she is taken by surprise with a millionaire inheritance. But to get the jackpot, she will have to spend R$30 million in 30 days. A Brazilian comedy with cartoon characters whose only intention is to make people laugh.

“Knock Knock” (2017)

A group of six patients with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) meet in the waiting room of the office. The doctor, however, is late to board the flight and the most eccentric quirks begin to happen among the patients. With good actors and a shrewd script, this Spanish comedy received a lot of praise.

“At Second Sight” (2021)

The lead actress in this film is Iliza Shlesinger and the film is based on the artist’s own life. So, expect a touch of intimacy in the story of Andrea Singer (Shlesinger), a stand-up comedian who falls in love with a man and decides to investigate him when she notices that everything is going very well. Next to her, her faithful friend Margot, responsible for several funny scenes.