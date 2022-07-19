5 Great Movies From 2022 That Just Arrived On Netflix And Will Invade Your Holiday

If your Corpus Christi holiday is going to be at home resting and watching TV, Revista Bula helps you with a list of movies released in 2022 that premiered this month on Netflix. Suspense, action, drama and biography. From Argentine cinema to African cinema, the selected films are sure to make your holiday better. Highlights for “The Wrath of God” (2022), by Sebastián Schindel, “Centauro” (2022), by Daniel Calparsoro; and “Trees of Peace” (2022), by Alanna Brown. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Images: Disclosure / Reproduction Netflix

The Wrath of God (2022), Sebastián Schindel Martin Kraut / Netflix Luciana faces a series of mysterious deaths in the family, which draw closer to her by the minute, while the enigmatic writer she worked for looks on in a horrified and suspicious way. In a desperate attempt to save her only remaining living relative, she must race against time to find the truth and end the killing spree.

Shooting High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make the NBA.

Trees of Peace (2022), Alanna Brown Disclosure / Netflix In April 1994, four women from different backgrounds and beliefs hide together in a cubicle during the Genocide Against the Tutsis in Rwanda, where they spend months on the edge of survival. The experience of suffering and terror unites them in an unbreakable alliance of brotherhood. After being freed, they lead a movement for the rehabilitation of their country.

Centaur (2022), Daniel Calparsoro Disclosure / Netflix To pay off his son’s mother’s debt, a young motorcycle racer, who dreams of turning pro, starts transporting drugs for a cartel, risking his chances in the sport and his own life. The film is a remake of 2017’s Asphalt of Blood.