60 years of the Rolling Stones: participate in a cultural contest for a double CD “Honk”

In 2022, the Rolling Stones complete 60 years of career and Universal Music prepared several actions to mark the date. One of them is a cultural contest that will select three lucky ones to take home a double CD Honkcompilation released by the band in 2019.

To participate in the promotion is very easy: just access the special link and connect with your favorite music platform, be it Spotify, Deezer or Apple Music. When unlocking the contest, you must fill in a form with basic information, such as name, email, cell phone and country of birth.

Next, you must answer the question: “What moment in the Rolling Stones’ career marked your life?”. Only responses from people residing in Brazil will be accepted until 11:55 pm on July 22, 2022. So don’t waste time.

Pay attention to the text and creativity, as the three most creative answers will take home the prizes!

To enter the contest, simply click on this link and follow the instructions mentioned above!

60 years of the Rolling Stones

In addition to this incredible cultural contest, Mick Jagger and company will release in August a four-episode documentary entitled My Life as a Rolling Stone.

narrated by Sienna Millere directed by Oliver Murray in partnership with Clare Tavernorthe film tells the history of the band and reveals to the public unpublished interviews, old performances, many behind-the-scenes stories and several other records.

The production also shows the late drummer Charlie Wattswho died in August 2021.

The Rolling Stones are currently on a commemorative tour of Europe. Until the end of this month, they perform in countries like France, Austria, Germany and Sweden. We are waiting for dates on Brazilian soil to celebrate together with the group!

