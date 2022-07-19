7 Movies to Watch on Netflix After Persuasion

A newcomer to Netflix’s Brazilian catalogue, Persuasão soon became the target of controversy on social media. Even detonated by specialized critics, the feature by Dakota Johnson seems to have conquered the national audience. Anyone who has already checked out the plot wants to know: what to watch next on the platform?

“Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins. Eight years later, he reappears. Will she take this second chance at love?” states the official synopsis of Persuasion.

With Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey) in the lead role, Persuasion stars Cosmo Jarvis (Raised By Wolves), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Suki Waterhouse (The White Princess). in the cast.

We’ve listed below the 7 best period novels to watch on Netflix after Persuasion; check out.

Pride and Prejudice

On Netflix, the best suggestion to watch after Persuasion is Pride and Prejudice. Like the new film by Dakota Johnson, the film is based on a book by Jane Austen. One of the great assets of the plot is its incredible cast, led by Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Matthew MacFadyen (Succession).

Regarded as one of the most iconic novels of all time, Pride and Prejudice follows the story of Elizabeth Bennett, an energetic and opinionated young woman who has a great love story with the arrogant Mr. Darcy.

Effie Gray – A Repressed Passion

Inspired by a true story, Effie Gray is guaranteed to be thrilling on Netflix. Released in 2014, the feature is a production of Richard Laxton (Mrs. Wilson). The film tells the story of a Scottish model who starred in one of the most famous love triangles of the Victorian Era.

In the film, Dakota Fanning (New Moon) plays Euphemia Gray, a woman whose unconsummated marriage leads her to defy society’s rules alongside a young painter. The cast also includes Greg Wise (The Crown), Julie Walters (Mamma Mia!), Tom Sturridge (Being Julia) and Emma Thompson (Cruella).

The Last Love Letter

Exciting, complex and full of twists, The Last Love Letter develops its plot in two different timelines – one in 1965 and the other in the present day. Produced by filmmaker Augustine Frizzell, the feature is based on the novel of the same name, written by JoJo Moyes.

In the plot of The Last Love Letter, journalist Ellie Haworth discovers a series of love letters written in 1965, and decides to investigate this mysterious secret romance. What she didn’t expect was to also find a great passion. The film stars Felicity Jones (Supreme) and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies).

ice city

Released in 2020, Ice City stands out for its unmistakable aesthetic and emotional love story. The feature is perfect for those who like “sugar water” plots, but full of feeling, magic and important lessons.

Set in cold St Petersburg, Ice City tells the story of Matvey Polyakov, a cheap thief who wins the heart of Alisa Vyazemskaya, the daughter of a powerful aristocrat. The couple then embarks on an intriguing journey to overcome social differences and live a great love.

The Literary Society and the Potato Peel Pie

Based on a bestseller by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows, The Literary Society and the Potato Peel Pie stands out for its unusual plot and gripping denouement. The film is produced by Mike Newell, a filmmaker known for films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

In the film, Lily James (Cinderella) is Juliet, a writer who, while researching a reading group created in Guernsey during World War II, ends up getting involved with the eccentric founders of the club. The cast also includes Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick).

Mademoiselle Vengeance

Made in France, Mademoiselle Vengeance brings a good dose of sensuality to period novels. In the film, a rich widow’s passion for a seductive marquis takes an unpleasant turn. In this complex scenario, the protagonist decides to seek revenge with the help of a beautiful young woman.

The film is anchored by a powerful performance by Cécile de France (The Young Pope) as the protagonist Madame de La Pommeraye. Based on the book “Jacques le Fataliste et Son Maître”, by Denis Diderot, the film also features Édouard Baer (Paris Match), Alice Isaaz (Savage State) and Laure Calamy (Call My Agent).

Reason and sensibility

Nothing better than ending the list with another adaptation of Jane Austen’s books. Released in 1995, Sense and Sensibility tells the story of Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, two sisters who go through great financial difficulties after the death of their father. In this complex scenario, both live exciting journeys of self-discovery.

Elinor, is sensible and pragmatic. Marianne, on the other hand, is romantic and impetuous. Directed by Ang Lee (Tiger and Dragon), the film stands out for its all-star cast, consisting of Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast), Kate Winslet (Titanic), Alan Rickman (Harry Potter), Hugh Grant ( Bridget Jones’ Diary) and Gemma Jones (Ammonite).

Persuasion is available on Netflix.