7-year-old boy saves choking colleague with technique he saw on ‘The Good Doctor’ series

Little American David Diaz Jr, just 7 years old, saved a choking schoolmate. David applied the Heimlich maneuver on him, which he learned from watching the TV series “The Good Doctor”, about medical routine, and was honored as a hero by the United States Senate.

David was in high school in Binghamton, New York, when he saw his friend choking on a piece of pizza.

“If someone is choking or in danger, you should always save them,” said the boy. “Otherwise it might be really sad,” said the little boy.

The series

The American series The Good Doctor tells the story of a young doctor with autism, Shaun Murphy, who, coming from a quiet country life, starts working in a famous hospital.

David often watches the show with his father and told Fox News that he had learned the Heimlich maneuver by watching one of the episodes.

Recognition

With little David’s agility and knowledge, the schoolmate’s life was saved.

The boy received a state Senate recognition award for heroism.

“I am very proud of my son,” said David Diaz Sr. to Fox News.

“If he wants to try to become a doctor when he grows up I will be happy to help him. But it’s really his decision.”, the father said.

What a story! And with a happy ending, as we like it here!

With information from Read Now