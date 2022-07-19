A few days away from Comic-Con, fans dream of a cast

There is not the slightest doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is getting ready to blow fans’ heads with their adverts next weekend: in his long-awaited panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022on Saturday (23).

will be the first face-to-face edition of the greatest geek convention in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last one, in 2019, Marvel Studios made numerous announcements that animated the public and the last of them has just hit theaters, with Thor: Love and Thunder.

With good reason, it is no wonder that the fans are quite excited with what Marvel intends to announce this year. One of the most anticipated news would be the cast of the next Fantastic Four movie (which was also officially cited in 2019).

That’s why the fans start placing their bets and are already trying to guess who was hired to debut as Marvel’s First Family in the MCU.

Another name that remains to be announced is that of production directorafter Jon Watts (from Spider-Man: No Homecoming) dropped out of the project.

With attention directed to Phase 5 of the MCU, the big boss Kevin Feige would be looking for “great names” for take over – which could delay the official announcement.

Despite John Krasinski have been seen as a variant of the Mr. fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, much is speculated that it was just a cameo and he will not officially be a character in the main MCU universe.

Among the main “dream cast”, the crowd wants to see Jamie Dornan and Penn Badgley in the paper. Amanda Seyfried leads the guesswork for Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman. Another name mentioned would be that of Keanu Reeves like the Silver Surfer.

Still, it is worth noting that a strong recent rumor indicates that the official cast of Fantastic Four actually will be announced during D23 Expo 2022 (official Disney event), in september of this year.

Here are some fan guesses (in English):

before disney announces the fantastic four cast here is my dream casting pic.twitter.com/mbvqnlK2VV — mikey (@mikeyrdiaz) July 17, 2022

My ideal Fantastic Four movie Director: Edgar Wright

Mr Fantastic: Jamie Dornan

Invisible Woman: Lily James

Human Torch: Glen Powell

The Thing: Seth Rogen

Doctor Doom: Dev Patel

Cameo: Keanu Reeves as Silver Surfer https://t.co/DpkOMdNZ7N — Harry Lichtman (@hslictman) July 17, 2022

I think this would be another perfect cast for the Fantastic Four

Jamie Dornan – Mister Fantastic

Amanda Seyfried – Invisible Woman

Dacre Montgomery – Human Torch

Alan Ritchson – The Thing pic.twitter.com/C1R2h1GQJd — Owen (@OwennZo) July 15, 2022

The rumored cast (that should be taken with a grain of salt) for the Fantastic Four: Jamie Dornan as Reed Richards, Amanda Seyfried as Sue Storm, and Joe Keery as Johnny Storm. Should Spielberg join as producer, then Ben Grimm will be cast! Again, this is all a rumor. pic.twitter.com/6yTHw8wU6s — Fantastic Four Updates (@UpdatesForF4) July 14, 2022

my dream cast for the fantastic four pic.twitter.com/8qzIiuBtXc — jxcekage (@jxcekage) July 17, 2022

About the Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four is one of Marvel’s Most Important Teams, alongside the Avengers and the X-Men. They were the first fruit of the partnership between Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, still in 1961.

They were responsible, on a large scale, for adding many concepts from science fiction to comics.

The original and classic lineup of the Fantastic Four consists of Reed Richards, Mister Fantastic; Susan “Sue” Storm, the Invisible Woman; Johnny Storm, the Human Torch; and Ben Grimm the Thing.

They acquired their powers after being exposed to radiationwhich would change his life forever – in the case of the Thing, even his appearance.

They are always referred to as a family, as Sue and Johnny are brothers and she is married to Richards. Ben Grimm is the single unrelated and often portrayed as the isolated element of the group, being still the least ethical of the four.

The Fantastic Four have some of Marvel’s most important villains as enemies, including Galactus, Doctor Doom and Namor.

They have appeared in four films, the first of which, in 1994, was never released. Two other features and a reboot were made before the Marvel reacquire the rights of characters in the movies.

