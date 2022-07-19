Abel’s family is already in Brazil and follows the victory over Cuiabá

Abel Ferreira’s family has already made their final move to Brazil and, on the night of last Monday (18), watched the team’s match against Cuiabá, at Allianz Parque, which ended with a 1-0 victory in Alviverde, with a goal by Gabriel Veron.

Ana Xavier, wife, Mariana and Inês, daughters, came to the country after almost two years away from the Verdão coach. The Portuguese left his relatives in Lusitanian lands to assume the position of commander of the Greatest National Champion, landing in South America in early November 2020.

This distance was always the subject of regrets on the part of Abel, who never hid the desire to be, once again, reunited with his family. This desire, then, was fulfilled now, in 2022, with the definitive move of the people closest to the coach to São Paulo.

– Nobody wins alone. Today I’m the best coach, but I’m the worst father, son, brother, uncle… You can’t imagine the number of times I lay down at night, on my pillow, and cried alone with longing. I cried a lot at the end of today’s game (Saturday), yes. I am a family person, I love my daughters and my wife. I crossed the Atlantic believing in something before it happened. I’m a much better coach, but as I said, I’m a worse son, father, husband, uncle. But there is always something we have to sacrifice. But I say again that it’s hard for me to be away from my family. There’s no money to get this back. And because I say I cry on my pillow [Abel emocionou-se neste momento] for not being with my daughters – said Abel, after winning the Libertadores 2020.

The decision to live in the capital of São Paulo was fundamental to guarantee the Portuguese’s permanence at the club – the captain’s renewal was announced in March, with a contract until the end of 2024. The negotiation with the top alviverde leadership was conducted by the coach’s wife, who was decisive for the extension of the bond. However, the arrival of Ana, Mariana and Inês only happened recently. This is because they waited for the end of classes in Portugal, which, in general, occurs in mid-June.

In Brazil, on Monday (18), the three followed the victory of Verdão against Cuiabá, by 1 to 0, for the Brasileirão. At his side were the relatives of Vítor Castanheira, an assistant at the club, who are friends of Abel’s family. The union took place in the clash for the national tournament due to the friendship and taste for football nurtured by both parties.

Now, the Palmeiras coach will be able to count on the support of his wife and daughters as he returns home after training and games. The next match of the Greatest National Champion will be on Thursday (21), at 20h (GMT), against América-MG.

