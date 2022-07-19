“Accepted”; Santos has just closed with a new coach to replace Bustos and prepares official announcement

The board of Peixe was active in the ball market in search of a good name to replace Bustos

Santos had been without a coach since leaving Fabian Bustos of the charge. The coach was fired after being defeated on penalties by Deportivo Táchira in the round of 16 of South American, which resulted in the elimination of the São Paulo team from the elimination. From then onwards the board of Alvinegro Praiano was looking for names in the market to command the team.

According to information from the portal ‘UOL Esporte’ O saints agreed to hire Lisca to train the Santos squad. This Monday (18), the commander says goodbye to the confrontation in front of the new village by Serie B Brazilian championship. Although the agreement has not yet been signed, it is worded between the parties.

The name of Lisca reached the dome alvinegra suggested by the new football executive of the Club, Newton Drummond. The commander had already received surveys to train the team on other occasions, still under Andres Rueda. in command of saintsLisca will only have the Brazilian championshipas the club was eliminated in the Brazil’s Cup and South American.

Previouslyin the afternoon of this Monday (18), the president Andres Rueda revealed that the team was close to announcing the new coach. “We are walking. Let’s see if this week brings news from coach and player to give joy to the fans and give a little improvement on the field because we are in debt”.