Actress reveals consequences of aneurysms she suffered while filming ‘Game of Thrones’

In a recent interview with the American program “Sunday Morning”, Emilia Clarke, who is among the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, revealed details about how he deals with the aftermath of two aneurysms suffered between 2011 and 2013, while still playing the character Daenerys Targaryenon the Serie ‘Game of Thrones’from HBO.

The actress revealed to have ‘lost’ part of the functionality of her brain and who is still amazed at how he managed to live normally: “I’m in a very, very small minority that manages to survive this,” Clarke said. “Part of my brain is no longer usable. It’s amazing that I can still speak articulately and live my life normally, with absolutely no consequences.”completed the 35-year-old actress, nine years after the last trauma.

Actress went to the program to promote an adaptation of the classic ‘The Seagull’, by Anton Chekhov, a play that marks his theater debut. While remembering the traumatic period, the artist stressed the important role in the series ‘Game of Thrones’ on her recovery: “It was incredibly helpful to have ‘Game of Thrones’ give me purpose,” she said. When was the target of first aneurysm, in 2011Emilia Clarke was about to start recording the second season of the series, which also happened with the next aneurysm in 2013which also required a period of recovery and caution.

Due to the experience, Emilia Clarke founded a charity for other brain injury victims, ‘SameYou’. In addition, the actress also says she has learned to accept herself as she currently is. “I thought, ‘well, this is who you are. This is the brain you have'”said the actress.