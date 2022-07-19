After CBF releases VAR audios, Atlético-MG prepares press conference on refereeing | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG will comment on the arbitration this Wednesday. The Minas Gerais team is preparing a press conference to comment on decisions made by the referee in the club’s games this season. The information was provided by the Itatiaia. O ge found out that the interview will be in the morning, but there is still no definition of who will speak in Cidade do Galo. The tendency is for President Sérgio Coelho.

According to the club’s press office, more information will be given to the press later this Tuesday. The Minas Gerais club continues to complain about the bids in which it was harmed in this Brasileirão and also by the Copa do Brasil.

In the last round of the Brasileirão, against Botafogo, at Nilton Santos, Galo had a goal disallowed in the last minute of the game. After analyzing the VAR, the referee ruled offside and did not evaluate Ademir’s penalty. After the game, the club’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, once again charged the VAR audios in which the club had already requested before and complained about the delay in disclosure.

Other recent cases are in the match against São Paulo, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão, when the club complained a lot about Anderson Daronco’s arbitration and the non-marking of two penalties in favor of Galo. Hulk revealed that the referee “threatened” him after the match.

Following, the return game of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, in the second goal of the Uruguayan Arrascaeta. Wilson Pereira Junior scores a goal, but the VAR analyzes that there is no conclusive image and that the field decision will proceed.

Before the match against Flamengo, at Maracanã, a commission chaired by Atlético president Sérgio Coelho went to the CBF to deliver a letter complaining about Anderson Daronco’s performance in the match against São Paulo. Other moves in which the Rooster was harmed were also on the agenda.

This Monday, the CBF released the VAR audios of the games between Flamengo x Atlético and also of the match between São Paulo x Galo. In the game against the Carioca team, VAR maintains the field decision on Arrascaeta’s goal as it is not possible to have a clear image whether or not the ball entered the goal defended by Everson.

already in the match against Sao Paulo VAR understood that Miranda’s contact with Hulk was normal. In the play in which defender Igor Rabelo is grabbed in the area, there is also a definition that did not impact the game, and in the handball play, VAR understood that there is no intention, therefore no penalty scored for the Rooster.

