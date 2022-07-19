After Viseu and Vila Real, Almada receives the recordings of Speed ​​and Furious 10

After Viseu and Vila Real served as the scenery for the movie “Velocidade Furiosa 10”, it was time for Almada to be the location for recordings, suffering some changes in traffic.





According to a note published on the Almada City Council website, the municipality authorized the use of public space for recordings that “consist of car passages between the Boca de Vento elevator and the entrance to Quinta da Arealva, crossing the Olho de Boi” .





To record these scenes, these sections in the Cacilhas area are cut for four days, from the 27th of July at 00:00h to the 30th of July. On the 27th and 28th, preparations and dress rehearsals will be made, while on the following days the scenes will be recorded.





The cuts will trigger restrictions. The municipality, in the same note, explained how the movement will proceed in the area occupied by the recordings.





– The entire area surrounding Rua do Ginjal will be isolated from vehicles and pedestrians the day before and during the filming days, with only authorized access to vehicles from suppliers to restaurants and residents of the Bairro Social do Olho de Boi, for this purpose we have been working closely with the local community of the Residents’ Association, as well as the Olho de Boi Industrial Complex Association;





– Car and pedestrian traffic stop after the Cristo Rei roundabout, on the dirt road leading to Quinta da Arealva. Allowing only access to vehicles assigned to Portugal’s Infrastructure and emergency vehicles;





– Intermittent traffic cuts at the end of Rua Latino Coelho next to Casa da Cerca, at the beginning of Largo da Boca de Vento;





– Pedestrian traffic cut in Rua do Olho de Boi after the entrance to the Panoramic Elevator;





– Pedestrian traffic cut in Rua do Ginjal at the end of Jardim do Rio near Fonte da Pipa;





– Cleaning of the parking lot in Largo da Boca de Vento, in front of Casa da Cerca and all along Rua do Ginjal. Starting on July 27th at 8:00 am and ending at 8:00 am on July 30th (this work and traffic conditions are monitored by the PSP at the applicant’s expense);





– The parking lot of the Municipality of Almada, next to the entrance to the panoramic elevator, and the building that belongs to the Naval Museum, which is closed to the public, will serve for the occupation of technical vehicles and production support, on the preparation days. and filming;





The municipality also warned that “the applicant will contact residents, owners and traders, in order to ensure that all stakeholders have a say and that these are considered, before actually starting work on the site”.





The “Furious Speed ​​10” has the Portuguese Daniela Melchior in the cast, in addition to the great Hollywood stars, such as Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez. Filming takes place in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal.





The film’s budget, according to an American publication The Hollywood Reporter, is over 300 million dollars (about 284 million euros), a figure that does not include spending on ‘marketing’ and advertising.





This value cannot be scrutinized due to contractual confidentiality issues, however producer Sofia Noronha, from Sagesse Productions, stressed that “it is a brutal economic investment in the country”.











