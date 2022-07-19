All trailers that may appear at Comic-Con 2022

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

San Diego returns to promote Comic-Con in person, bringing ads, trailers, and other news about pop culture.

The biggest geek convention officially starts on the 21st and continues until the 24th of July, and on Wednesday (20th) the preview night takes place. The San Diego Convention Center will feature panels, exhibits, performances, cosplays and more.

That said, we have separated some trailers that may be revealed by some producers at the event.

The biggest in the film world

Marvel Studios

With the recent release of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters around the world, and the completion of the first season of Ms. Marvelreleased exclusively on Disney+, Marvel Studios is gearing up to follow its movie schedule.

Next on the list is Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhich has already had its filming finished and some details of the film leaked, the trailer for the feature is expected to be revealed at Comic-Con 2022.

Another production that we await some news is the third film by Scott Lang, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Filming ended in November 2021, so we’re hoping that some image, trailer, or movie details will be revealed. We are also awaiting information about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Specialas James Gunn has already finished recording.

Finally, with the success of Ms. Marvel and captain marvelfrom 2019, we have the sequence titled as The Marvels, which is scheduled to be launched in July 2023. In addition to this project, it has She-Hulk and Secret Invasion, who have also finished their recordings.

In addition, we have the animation panel from Marvel Studios, we hope to have presentations of some animated series, such as I Am Groot, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

HBO

The sequel to Game Of Thrones, titled House of the Dragons, is HBO’s most anticipated at Comic-Con 2022. It is already certain that the cast of the series will be present in Hall H. to publicize the new production, which is expected to release for August 21 this year. Hopefully the trailer will be released, or maybe an entire episode.

Prime Video

One of the awaited moments is the main panel that is being planned by Prime Video for the promotion of the series The Rings of Powerfranchise sequel Lord of the Rings. The full cast of the series will be present at Comic-Con 2022, and as the convention likes to make surprises, Prime Video is expected to release 15 minutes of the new production, in addition to the release of the trailer.

disney

The entertainment giant will be present at Comic-Con 2022 with new You simpsons and Family Guy. In addition to the series, the trailer for the sequel to the film franchise The Legend of the Lost Treasure, starring Nicola Cage, is expected.

The spin-off, titled National Treasure: Edge of History, does not yet have a release date, however, Disney will have an exclusive panel at the San Diego Convention Center.

paramount

During Comic-Con 2022 we await more information about the adaptation of the RPG game, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The film has been ready since 2021 and is scheduled to be released in 2023. The adaptation’s cast will include Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, and will be directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

A one-hour panel will be reserved for Paramount to publicize Teen Wolf: The Movie, the film will explain the events of the series of the same name. The series creator and Teen Wolf cast members will be at Comic-Con 2022 to discuss new disclosures and news about the film.

Warner Bros.

One of the biggest names in world entertainment, Warner Bros. is attending this year’s Comic-Con with a huge list of new titles. Among them we have Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson, we also expect a teaser trailer for Shazam! Fury the Gods, as Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi will be attending the convention.

Another big expectation from Warner Bros. It is The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and batgirlwhich we already have some confirmed information.

AMC

The American closed channel AMC returns at Comic-Con with the last 8 chapters of the hit The Walking Dead, closing season 11. In addition, we will have news about the spin-off, titled as Tale of The Walking Dead, which brings Terry Crews, Samantha Morton, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey, in the cast.

The spin-off will have six episodes that will be released weekly, the premiere is scheduled for August 14, exclusively on AMC.