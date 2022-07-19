Amnia produced by solar energy

Advanced Materials

07/18/2022

Brazilian researchers converted nitrogen into ammonia using a semiconductor material activated by sunlight.

[Imagem: CDMF]

Amnia with less energy and less impact

Brazilian researchers, linked to the CDMF (Center for the Development of Functional Materials) have developed a more economical and environmentally friendly methodology to produce ammonia, a substance widely used as an agricultural fertilizer and in various chemical industry processes.

For more than a century, ammonia (NH 3 ) has been obtained through a process known as Haber-Bosch synthesis, which consists of combining nitrogen from atmospheric air with hydrogen in a condition of high pressure and moderately high temperature.

In search of an alternative method with less energy and environmental impact, the researcher Juliana de Brito used an antimony selenide compound doped with platinum nanoparticles (Sb two if 3 -Pt). Synthesized by the team itself, this is a semiconductor material that, under the action of sunlight, is capable of converting one molecule into another.

In this case, the semiconductor acted as a catalyst, which promoted the conversion of nitrogen (N two ) in ammonia.

To develop the semiconductor, a carbon weft sheet was used as a support, on which Sb was deposited. two if 3 . The deposition was done by electrochemical reduction, and a subsequent heat treatment completed the process.

“After that, we decorated this surface with small particles of platinum by photoelectrodeposition. The resulting material was then placed in an electrochemical cell, where a small potential was applied under illumination. [tcnica conhecida como fotoeletrocatlise]. This process causes a molecule of nitrogen to be reduced to two molecules of ammonia,” explained Juliana, from the Federal University of So Carlos (UFSCar).

solar ammonia

The technology stands out for being one of the few methods developed around the world employing the photoelectrocatalysis technique, and the only one employing Sb two if 3 as a semiconductor.

In general terms, the experiments indicate that it is possible, in the not too distant future, to replace the current ammonia production process with something more economical and that does not cause so much impact on the environment – the entire process can be powered by solar energy, for example.

The research is still in progress, and the team is already studying other materials with the potential to be used in the conversion of nitrogen into ammonia, in a process with greater efficiency.

