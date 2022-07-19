Analysis: Vehicle finance fraud – Lifestyle

The structures for the practice of fraudulent operations are increasingly technological. It is quite true that a scammer with a good talk still manages to deceive many, especially over the phone and messaging apps. However, lately, real structures are being set up in the service of crime.

According to Afonso Morais, founding partner of Morais Advogados Associados, one of the scams is the false collection of vehicle financing, still little publicized due to lack of knowledge and even lack of complaints. Criminals rely on well-structured offices, with a call center, robots and technology to “hack” databases. That is, they are able to access real information about overdue loans and pass themselves off as advisors.

Trained agents get in touch with debtors, earn their trust by providing real data about the debt and present themselves as a “legal advice” office. The promise is to reduce the debt value by up to 50% through contract revision actions. For the “provision of service”, the false consultancy charges a fee that can reach R$ 2 thousand. Once they get paid, the bad guys just disappear.

Another type of scam reported by Morais occurs when the debtor’s vehicle already has a search and seizure request. The false advisory even undertakes to hide the vehicle so the creditor cannot find it. In this case, in addition to charging “fees”, criminals sell the car – even if it is alienated and with debt -, causing even greater damage.

And, even for those who have their financing up to date, Morais warns that there is a blow to charging at a discount. The criminal call center contacts the customer and convinces him that it is possible to get a discount on his mortgage payment. The gang issues a false boleto, and the victim usually only realizes that he has fallen into a scam when he receives the charge from the real creditor.

To prevent this type of fraud, it is essential that consumers pay more attention to the calls they receive and the type of negotiation offered. Miraculous promises are always very attractive, but giving in to the temptation of paying less or even cheating the creditor so as not to lose the good is a full plate for the action of scammers. The denunciations help to alert the population, but it is necessary, first of all, to be aware of the contract clauses so as not to fall into this type of trap.



