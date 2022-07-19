Atlético-MG will be entitled to R$ 1.45 million as Bremer’s former club, sold to Juventus | athletic-mg

Elected the best defender in Italy’s Serie A, Bremer stars in a millionaire transfer in his own country. Atlético-MG is favored. As one of the defender’s training clubs, the Rooster will be entitled to R$ 1,456,600.00 from the negotiation between Torino and Juventus, both from Turin-ITA.

Bremer passed through Atlético’s base, and became a defender in the professional at the beginning of the 2018 season. He left the club during the break in the World Cup. For having been registered at Galo for a year, and before turning 23, the Minas Gerais club is entitled to 0.66% of any onerous transfer of a defender.

Juventus won the race they were doing with rivals Inter Milan, and closed with Bremer for 40 million euros (R$ 220.7 million at the current price).

Because of the “solidarity mechanism”, 5% of this amount is distributed to the clubs that train the athlete, which are the clubs where Bremer spent between 12 and 23 years, with percentage variations. Between the athlete’s 12th and 15th birthday, the club is entitled to 0.25% of the total transfer for each year. Between the 16th and 23rd, the percentage each year goes to 0.5%

In Serie A in Italy last season (2021/2022), Bremer was Torino’s highlight. He played 33 games out of a possible 38, with three goals and one assist. The rival team of Juventus had the best defense of the Italian (apart from the top 4), although with an uneven campaign: in 10th place with 50 points.

Bremer had already received the award for Torino’s best player in the European season. He celebrated in a post on social media: “Best player of the season for Torino, my first individual award. I want to thank all my team and Torino for helping me achieve this goal. With work and dedication anything is possible”, he wrote.

At the age of 25, Bremer was bought by Atlético after not staying in São Paulo’s youth categories. In 2018, he became the holder of the position and highlight of the team that led the Brazilian Championship until the stop of the World Cup. He ended up being traded to Torino for 5.8 million euros.

