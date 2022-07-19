Avai confirms Corinthians striker loan until November

Avaí confirmed the loan agreement for striker Nathan, from Corinthiansuntil November 30, 2022, at the end of the Brazilian Championship. The news had already been advanced by the alvinegro club last Friday.

“Expectation is very good, I am excited about the club’s proposal. I hope we can achieve our goals”, he said in a video released by the club.

Nathan was revealed in the base categories of Corinthians, but he had no chance in the professional. His final year at the club was in 2020, before moving to Spain.

At Racing de Ferrol, the 22-year-old scored six goals in 36 games. His contract with Corinthians is valid until the end of 2023.

Other players who returned from loan were Ramiro, Mateus Vital, Madson and Léo Natel. The last three have already appeared in the CBF’s BID. Ramiro and Vital should be reused by Vítor Pereira.

