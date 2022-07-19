Bahian parliamentarians appear in the list of 100 most active in the National Congress; check out

Published on 7/18/2022 at 6:50 pm – Updated at 6:53 pm Brazil Agency BNews newsroom

A list of the 100 most active parliamentarians in the National Congress, among federal deputies and senators, has 10 politicians from Bahia. The survey was carried out by the Inter-union Department of Parliamentary Advice (Diap) which defined the list as “those who manage to differentiate themselves from the others by exercising all or some of the qualities and skills”.

According to Diap, the choice of the most influential parliamentarians was impacted by several episodes, such as the pandemic, which maintained social isolation; the continuity of the remote system of deliberations, which makes it difficult to identify the parliamentarians most present in the articulations and negotiations, since these were very restricted to the leaders and rapporteurs in this period, in addition to the beginning of the installation of the permanent committees of the Chamber of Deputies, in mid-April , a process that lasted until May, was another complicating element.

Among the 100 listed, are the deputies from Bahia: Adolfo Viana (PSDB-BA), Afonso Florence (PT-BA), Alice Portugal (PCdoB-BA), Antonio Brito (PSD-BA), Arthur Oliveira Maia (União-BA) , Daniel Almeida (PCdoB-BA), Elmar Nascimento (União-BA) and Cacá Leão (PP-BA), in addition to senators Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) and Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

Adolfo Viana and Elmar Nascimento were appointed by the survey as “heads” of the National Congress.

Check out the complete list:

The parliamentarians in capital letters and bold are the new “Heads” of the 2022 National Congress:

DEPUTY ADOLFO VIANA (PSDB-BA)

Deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG)

Deputy Afonso Florence (PT-BA)

Deputy Afonso Motta (PDT-RS)

Deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB)

DEPUTY ALENCAR SANTANA (PT-SP)

Deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ)

Deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP)

SENATOR ALEXANDRE SILVEIRA (PSD-MG)

Deputy Alice Portugal (PCdoB-BA)

DEPUTY ALTINEU CORTÊS (PL-RJ)

Senator Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR)

Deputy André Figueiredo (PDT-CE)

DEPUTY ANDRÉ FUFUCA (PP-MA)

Deputy Antonio Brito (PSD-BA)

Deputy Arlindo Chinaglia (PT-SP)

Deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Citizenship-SP)

Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL)

Deputy Arthur Oliveira Maia (Union-BA)

DEPUTY AUGUSTO COUTINHO (Republicans-PE)

Deputy Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP)

DEPUTY BIRA DO PINDARÉ (PSB-MA)

Deputy Cacá Leão (PP-BA)

SENATOR CARLOS PORTINHO (PL-RJ)

Deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP)

Senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE)

Deputy Daniel Almeida (PCdoB-BA)

Senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB)

Deputy Danilo Cabral (PSB-PE)

Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP)

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP)

Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM)

Senator Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO)

Deputy Efraim Filho (União-PB)

Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA)

DEPUTY ELMAR NASCIMENTO (União-BA)

Deputy Enio Verri (PT-PR)

Deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF)

Deputy Fábio Trad (PSD-MS)

Representative Fernanda Melchionna (PSol-RS)

Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE)

Deputy Fernando Coelho Filho (Union-PE)

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ)

Deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR)

Deputy Gustavo Fruet (PDT-PR)

Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB)

Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE)

Deputy Isnaldo Bulhões JR (MDB-AL)

Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF)

Deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ)

Senator Jacques Wagner (PT-BA)

Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN)

Deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE)

Senator Katia Abreu (PP-TO)

DEPUTY LAFAYETTE ANDRADA (Republicans-MG)

Representative Lincoln Portela (PL-MG)

Deputy Luciano Bivar (União-PE)

Representative Luisa Canziani (PSD-PR)

Deputy Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP)

Representative Luiza Erundina (PSol-SP)

SENATOR MARCELO CASTRO (MDB-PI)

Deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ)

Deputy Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM)

Deputy Marcos Pereira (Republicans-SP)

Senator Marcos Rogério (PL-RO)

Deputy Margarete Coelho (PP-PI)

Senator Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS)

Deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP)

Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA)

Deputy Paulinho da Força (Solidarity-SP)

Deputy Paulo Abi-Ackel (PSDB-MG)

Senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS)

Deputy Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS)

Senator Paulo Rocha (PT-PA)

Deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP)

Deputy Perpétua Almeida (PCdoB-AC)

Deputy Professor Israel Batista (PSB-DF)

Deputy Professor Dorinha Seabra Rezende (União-TO)

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP)

DEPUTY REGINALDO LOPES (PT-MG)

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL)

Deputy Renildo Calheiros (PCdoB-PE)

Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR)

Senator Roberto Rocha (PTB-MA)

Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG)

Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE)

DEPUTY ROGÉRIO CORREIA (PT-MG)

Deputy Rubens Bueno (Citizenship-PR)

DEPUTY SÂMIA BOMFIM (PSol-SP)

Deputy Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE)

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS)

Deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP)

Deputy Tadeu Alencar (PSB-PE)

Deputy Talíria Petrone (PSol-RJ)

Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE)

Veneziano Senator Vital do Rego (MDB-PB)

DEPUTY VINICIUS CARVALHO (Republicans-SP)

Deputy Wellington Roberto (PL-PB)

Senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA)

Deputy Wolney Queiroz (PDT-PE)

