Balbuena reveals conversation with Vtor Pereira before the deal with Corinthians and sees himself more experienced

Back at Corinthians, defender Fabián Balbuena was officially introduced by the club this Tuesday, at a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava. The defender, who spent the last five seasons working in Europe, spoke about his development in the old continent.

“I have always had contact with Corinthians. I have many friends here, the president, Roberto, Mauro, Alessandro. Communication was not daily, but we didn’t stay long without speaking. I spoke with the coach before coming, even with the business underway it is normal for us to talk. After I left here, I gained a lot more experience in the Premier League. We always have to learn. A more experienced Balbuena returns, with much more desire than the one who left“, said the defender, during the interview.

Balbuena ended his first spell at Corinthians in mid-2018, when he left for West Ham, in England. Even from afar, the defender stated that he continued to follow the results of the Parque São Jorge club’s matches.

“It was kind of complicated because of the time difference. The game was very late here and in England it was late, there was training in the morning, so I couldn’t watch the games. In Russia it was more complicated, because the difference is bigger. But I always followed the results, the best moments of the games“, revealed.

“I have a lot of friends here, fan friends that we keep in touch with, so I end up following Corinthians because of that. I made a lot of friends here, so as we always talk, I keep practicing Portuguese, it makes it easier not to lose the language”, added Balbuena.

Corinthians will play again this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, when they face Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena. The presence of Balbuena in the duel is still uncertain, since the Paraguayan defender has not yet had his new contract published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID).

