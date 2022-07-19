Balu reveals friction with der in Cruzeiro x Atltico: ‘The saint did not beat’

photo: supersports Balu recalls cases of discussion and provocation with a former left-winger Former Cruzeiro right-back, Balu recalled, in participation in the podcast Where are you?of supersports, the friction he had with der Aleixo in the classics against Atltico. In one of them, played in 1990, the striker from Galo attacked the then athlete from Raposa and was expelled.

The match was played on April 1 of that year and was won 3-1 by Cruzeiro, who became champion of the Mineiro Championship with the triumph. Baloo reveals that he provoked the expulsion of der by angering him with words.

“What Careca was for Cruzeiro, der was for Atltico. It was all up to him. Before that game, I met a friend of his, from Cruzeiro, from his city: Vespasiano. speak that with the der. I cannot speak here,” said Baloo.

Balu, former Cruzeiro right-back “I leaned on him and said what his friend told him. Man, this guy has changed. He’s screwed now. He started hitting me. Now he’s going to be kicked out, and I’m teasing him. I told him gracefully. He turned around and punched me. Paulo Isidoro (Cruzeiro’s midfielder) said: ‘stay on the ground that the bandeira saw’. I stayed, and they expelled the der”, he added.

Cruzeiro entered the field with Paulo Csar; Balu, Gilson Jder, Adilson and Jorge Eduardo; Roberson, Paulo Isidoro and Careca; Luiz Gustavo (Hamilton), Heyder and Edson. Coach: nio Andrade.

Atltico used the following players: Maurcio; Carlo, Clber, Paulo Srgio and Neto; der Lopes, Marquinhos and Edu; Nilton (Mauricinho, later Altivo), Gerson and der Aleixo. Coach: Arthur Bernardes. The goals were scored by Roberson, Careca and Hamilton (CRU) and Roberson (against – CAM).

balu x der

Despite the great disagreements between Balu and der having occurred in the classics between Atltico and Cruzeiro, the two already found each other strange at the beginning of their careers. In 1985, the former Raposa side defended Ferroviria, while the former striker was at Inter de Limeira, both from So Paulo.

“Can I talk? This bullshit with der came before Cruzeiro, man. I was at Ferroviria and he was at Inter de Limeira, and we were already making out. he played Ferroviria x Inter de Limeira, and it was laughable. He was a real ace”, recalls Balu. Reunion in retirement and end of friction

Baloo still reveals that he went 20 years without meeting with der. According to him, he was the only player of his time with whom he had no friendship. “I had never spoken to this guy since I left Cruzeiro. He kept it, took it to heart, didn’t he? And that made me sick”, he says.

And that’s why, in 2020, the former side sought to make peace. In a game between Santos and Atltico, in Vila Belmiro, Balu went to Galo’s dressing room to talk to his former rival, a member of Jorge Sampaoli’s technical commission.

“Two years ago, at the Brasileiro, I was at my house, and there were Santos and Atltico here in Vila. I found out that he was an assistant at Atltico. It takes ten minutes from my house, Vila Belmiro. I went to Vila, took my children. I went to the dressing room at Atltico, identified myself, and asked to call the der”, says Balu.

“The deer came and said: Hey, Baloo. I said, I can tell you something, man. My kids are here, give me a hug. I stopped playing, you stopped, brother. Today it makes me sick and I want to be your friend. He came, hugged me. It was nice. He gave my son a shirt. I already called him, he calls me and today my partner. It was at the time of Sampaoli. I didn’t see the game. I went after the game. It made me this is too good”, he adds. Cruise and Atlantic routes

Both had remarkable passages in Minas Gerais football. Between 1986 and 1991, Balu played 322 games for Cruzeiro, scored five goals and won two Mineiro Championships (1987 and 1990), in addition to being runner-up in the Libertadores Super Cup in 1988.

der Aleixo had three spells as an Atlético player – from 1980 to 1985, from 1989 to 1990 and from 1994 to 1995. He has seven Minas Gerais titles won by Galo. For the alvinegro club, there were 122 goals in 368 games played.