Bayern Munich announce defender De Ligt, ex-Juventus | german football

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of former Juventus defender De Ligt. The Dutchman signed a contract until 2027 with the German team, which paid 70 million euros (R$ 385.7 million) to the Italians for the transfer, plus 10 million (R$ 55 million) in variables.

– I am very happy to become a player of this great club. Bayern is the most successful club in Germany, one of the most successful clubs in Europe and also in the world. Bayern are a very well managed club with great goals. I am very happy to be part of Bayern Munich’s history,” said De Ligt.

Brazilian Bemer will replace De Ligt at Juventus

De Ligt had been in Munich since Monday complete your transfer. The contract closed last Sunday. He must now go to the United States, where the club plays friendlies during the pre-season.

Bayern were looking for a defender after the departure of Süle, who agreed with Borussia Dortmund. Juventus, for their part, were quick and agreed to hire Brazilian Bremer, from Torino, as a replacement for De Ligt. The Old Lady also lost Chiellini, who went to LAFC of the MLS.

De Ligt leaves Juventus after three seasons. He arrived at Velha Senhora in the middle of 2019, for 85.5 million euros (about R$ 360.8 million, at the price of the time), after having distinguished himself at Ajax.

In total, the Dutch defender played 117 matches and scored eight goals. He won three titles at Juve: one Serie A, one Coppa Italia and one Supercup. De Ligt also has 38 appearances for the Dutch national team, with two goals.