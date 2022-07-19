‘Bitcoin King’ Lamborghini Goes to Auction for BRL 629,000

The Federal Court of Paraná auctions next Friday (22) the Lamborghini Gallardo of Cláudio José dos Santos, known as the ‘King of Bitcoin’, arrested by the PF (Federal Police) and convicted of embezzlement and crimes against the financial system. The vehicle, whose initial bid will be R$ 629 thousand, has already been used as a PF vehicle in promotional events.

Using the Kronberg Leilões platform, the auction will also offer other goods from the ‘King of Bitcoin’ related to the bankruptcy of his company Bitcurrency Moedas Digitais SA, such as bags by the brands Victor Hugo, Burberry and Hermes Paris, in addition to another vehicle, by the brand. BMW.

For payment, credits will not be accepted as a bid, and bidders must pay, in full, a 5% commission fee. The auction can be accessed here and starts on Friday at 10:20 am.

Former owner of Lamborghini, the ‘King of Bitcoin’ was involved in a gang that applied several scams with cryptocurrencies, victimizing at least 7 thousand people. The fraud, according to the police, reached the value of R$ 1.5 billion.

Lamborghini was used in exhibitions and events

The Federal Police, after the seizure of the luxury sports car during Operation Daemon, which arrested Santos, requested provisional authorization to use the Lamborghini as a vehicle in special events.

The permission took place in August last year and the vehicle was not used as a common vehicle, but as an example of “decapitalization of assets of criminal organizations”, informed the PF itself.

“Despite the power, the vehicle will not be used in the routine actions of the PF as a common vehicle, but directed to exhibitions, events and pedagogical actions to repress organized crime and decapitalization of assets of criminal organizations”, explained the PF advisory in a statement. .