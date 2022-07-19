Black people and African-American culture, Jazz

The film is called “The Supreme Voice of the Blues” and is being shown on Netflix. I put the title above in this text precisely to highlight what the production really wanted, which was not simply to tell the story of singer Ma Rainey, but to raise questions and contribute to the knowledge of black African-American culture. I had watched this movie before, but the sheer volume of dialogue prevented me from understanding it. The truth is that we are always a new critic, and as old as I am, for example, in my case it was the fact that I studied and am studying English. It is essential to know the language of the country, so that you can better locate what we are dealing with.

The technical-artistic team of this film is not very well known to me, and the perhaps famous person is the producer Denzel Washington, who is probably the main mentor of the whole debate that we have around what is African-American culture. And in addition to the film itself, which lasts 1h34min, they present documentation on what the African-American people are and their way of thinking. Several members of the cast comment on how they place themselves in the context of this culture.

The structure of “The Supreme Voice of the Blues”, from the point of view of cinema, is very simple, but very correct, even for the North American level. However, it is as a representation of life that the film gains importance. Today I even feel ashamed for not having learned English before and so I don’t know how I was a film chronicler without knowing English. Now I am looking to cover this deficiency.

The blouse Ma Rainey lived in the 20s of the last century, had great importance for the formation of blue culture, and thus is an excellent mainstay as an element of explanation of what the film wants. The actress-singer Viola Davis also fulfilled her role of representing her very well. Screenwriter-director George C. Wolfe was able to clearly guide the entire plot, and thus divide the time between musical performances and the many moments lived by the musicians’ interpreters. We have about fifteen percent of the film around Ma Rainey, and most of it we have dialogue and questions asked by the musicians. But not only questions of instrumentalists, but the most fundamental thing, which is to live as in those years of a century ago, which was beginning to form as a specific people. We know that black people in the United States managed to create their own culture without worrying about, or rather, fleeing from an agreement with whites. Who really chose the command. In Brazil, the fight was different and certainly the sociologist-anthropologist Gilberto Freyre analyzed this issue very well.

“The Supreme Voice of the Blues” is excellent programming on Netflix.

This time, more than a film I discovered a filmmaker. French Alice Diop. This is through the Mubi platform, which is presenting the short 1-minute “RER B” short film, which won the César for Best Short Film. And so the cinema of the 21st century asserts itself without distinction of nation, in fact. Alice Diop makes a cinema that is within this new impulse by which cinema presents itself. Reflect human thinking regardless of the length of the film. So we have a Mubi program that lasts for a minute, but based on what you see and are encouraged to try to see more.

“RER B” is a 1-minute one-scene movie. The viewer sees an ‘rer’ train moving at full speed, and meanwhile the hand of plastic artist Benoît Peyrucq writing a message on the train’s windshield, with the final being the camera sliding down the tracks. Regardless of what the expressed message says, the true meaning comes from the image, which through it creates the meaning of the message. It’s not really in French but in the language of art.

From this little film “RER B”, the viewer is drawn to know who Alice Diop is, and thus will find interviews and other films on YouTube. There is even an interview lasting over an hour. Thus, the filmmaker makes minute minutes in duration, but has a long theory about them. It’s always a thought-out cinema.

I put in the title of this text “a French filmmaker”, but what the viewer is faced with is an artist of African origin, with a universal vision, making films that are not tied to an ethnic group. It’s not black per se. He’s human. Universal art.

I would also like to remind you how important it is to have these platforms for the exhibition of films, and for interviews as well, because when there was no internet, without a doubt, all this was entirely non-existent. In itself, this may not mean anything, as the ‘general public’ does not like to ‘decipher’ the intricacies of Art, but rather look for creations that have already been ‘translated’. Even so, we can use this instrument to keep an ‘open mind’. In this way, a 7-hour film is as good as a 7-second work.

Olinda, 13. 07. 22