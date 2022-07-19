BOMB! Diego Ribas talks about his future at Flamengo and impacts stakeholders

O Flamengo, little by little, begins to give hints that he intends to renew his cast. With practically the same backbone since 2019, the club has been losing the power it had been in recent years.

To return to being competitive in terms of winning important titles, the Flamengo decided to promote changes. Recently, one of the club’s main athletes, William Aaron transferred. And others will have a new destination, outside Gávea.

This Tuesday, the 19th, the midfielder Diego Ribas, who completed six years at the club in 2022, held a press conference to talk about his future. In addition to telling his plans, the athlete also made a revelation that impacts clubs like Sao Paulo and saintsinterested in hiring you.

“Today marks six years since the announcement of my arrival in Flamengo. It’s been a wonderful six years. In the renovation last year we decided that it would be my last year in Flamengo and I come here to confirm that. It will end my passage through Flamengo. I also don’t play in another Brazilian club anymore. My story in Flamengo is very rich. I’ll give myself more months from here to decide whether to retire or not. If it continues, it will be out of the country. This is where I want to live this final stretch. I wanted to pass this on to you, to the fans, so that I can live the last few months intensely, each game, and continue to be happy,” he said. Diego Ribas.

MORE FAREWELLS?

O red-black carioca still has other players at the end of their contract besides Diego Ribas. the goalkeeper Diego Alvesthe left-back Filipe Luís and the right-back wheeled will have their ties terminated in December and the tendency is that they will not remain in the club.