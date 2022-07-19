Botafogo aligns contract with Matheus Pereira, and player tries to ‘force’ Al-Hilal’s departure

So close and yet so far. O Botafogo have an idea aligned with Matheus Pereira about a transfer in the current transfer window and agreement with the athlete. The problem, however, is that Al-Hilal is not in agreement with releasing the player, the most expensive signing in the history of the Saudi Arabian club.

Matheus Pereira likes Botafogo’s project, and the parties have already settled the salary part. The player has an astronomical salary in Saudi Arabia and would accept to reduce part of that to return to Brazilian football. Even so, he would be one of the highest paid players on the continent, it is worth mentioning.

The other side, however, still did not shake hands. The Saudis are irreducible and maintain the same idea as in the past for Botafogo: either they pay 20 million euros (R$ 109 million, at the current price), or there is no business. This amount would make Matheus Pereira the most expensive signing in the history of South American football. A loan is currently ruled out.

The player, however, will try to “force the bar” to be released – or at the same time make Al-Hilal decrease this value. Matheus Pereira has already communicated to the club’s board that he does not want to stay and did not like the environment. At the same time, the board itself understands that the midfielder did not perform as expected due to the magnitude that was invested.

Between Botafogo and the 26-year-old athlete, things are well underway. The player has already given the signal that, if he gets Al-Hilal’s release, Alvinegro’s destiny will be. The Brazilian sees in Luís Castro a great differential for him to resume the good days of his career.

This, it is worth mentioning, still does not give hope to Botafogo. Al-Hilal maintains its unyielding stance and Glorioso cannot afford even close to what the Arabs are asking for. The only chance is if the player’s will prevails before the board.

Matheus, even with the unstable climate with the board, was called up for Al-Hilal’s pre-season. The squad will focus on England for a training period before the start of the Saudi League and the Asian Champions League.

CLUB IS SURPRISED WITH FATHER’S VIDEO

Over the weekend, a video of Alexandre, father of Matheus Pereira, went viral. saying to a friend that “it’s not long” for his son to close with Botafogo.

The content took Alvinegro by surprise. For the reasons mentioned above, Botafogo does not consider at all that the negotiation is close to being concluded – despite the player’s endorsement, but that it will be worthless without the endorsement of Al-Hilal.