Brad Pitt Faces Killers in Action Thriller “Bullet Train”

BERLIN (Reuters) – Hollywood star Brad Pitt battles assassins on a high-speed train traveling across Japan in the action thriller “Bullet Train,” reuniting with his former stuntman and now director, David Leitch.

Pitt plays Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who wants to finish a job but finds himself facing a series of dangerous opponents, all with missions linked to their own, aboard a bullet train.

Based on the 2010 novel by Kotara Isaka, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon and Hiroyuki Sanada.

“Dave was actually my stunt double in 1998… We met at ‘Fight Club’ and he trained me for the fight and it went really well,” Pitt said of Leitch at a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

“We continued to work together until 2004 on several other films, and then he left me to do other things, and now the cycle has closed, so it’s really good for me to have him as the boss now.”

The film contains a series of stunt doubles and fight scenes as the assassins seek to capture a briefcase.

Leitch, who directed “Atomica,” “Deadpool 2” and “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw,” said he seeks to balance the film’s violence with comedy.

“It’s always a balance of tones in a film… I think creating a heightened world… allows us to accomplish more,” he said. “So we’re in this kind of comic book world, this escapist fantasy world and we can play around with some of these more haunting ideas.”

The film’s cast and crew are promoting “Bullet Train” in Europe this week ahead of its global premiere in early August.

“I didn’t even realize it’s been three years because we’ve been in lockdown and haven’t brought anything to the table for a while,” Pitt said of returning to the promotional track.

“It’s just good. We put everything we had into telling the story. It all came together… and now it’s really nice to let it happen, I hope people enjoy it together in the movies, laughing.”

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)