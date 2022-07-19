Brad Pitt rules out retirement and prefers to take it slow with the movies

At 58 years old and with dozens of award-winning films in his career, American actor Brad Pitt said he decided to take life and cinema slowly, “one film after another”, and belies any thoughts of retirement.

Judging by the laughs he provokes at a press conference in France, the method works perfectly.

Film director David Leitch and Brad Pitt presented “Bullet Train” this Monday (18), in Paris, a comedy with an air of suspense aboard a train between Tokyo and Kyoto, in which seven murderers cross paths and try to get out of the vehicle, depending on luck.

The film opens in the United States on August 5.

The actor explains that the acid jokes were “a very important thing for this film”.

“I like doing all genres of film, new interpretations,” adds Pitt.

“I’ve made enough mistakes at my age. And hopefully, I’ve accumulated enough experience of what I did right and what I did wrong. Now, you have to be able to apply that kind of wisdom,” reflects the actor.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the star of “Fight Club” and “Seven – The Seven Deadly Sins” confesses the feeling of being living “the last semester” of his career.

“It looks like it was interpreted as a declaration of retirement. But I didn’t mean that… What I mean is that I’m facing the last stretch, the last season,” he admits.

And the question is, “How do I want to spend this time?”.

“But by no means is this a retreat,” insisted the heartthrob.

“Your smile is contagious!”

There is no shortage of projects for Brad Pitt. His next film, “Babylon”, with Margot Robbie, will return to focus on old Hollywood, as in “Once upon a time…”, Quentin Tarantino’s film that won Pitt’s first Oscar for best performance in 2019.

As a producer, coordinator of “Plan B Entertainment”, the actor won another three Oscar statuettes, and has several films in the works for the future.

“I love it, because you can promote new talent, you’re part of projects that wouldn’t necessarily make sense as an actor,” he says.

“As for the rest… I don’t know. I go from movie to movie, and the last thing I do defines what I’m going to do next”, he adds of his future plans.

Regarding the new film release format, Brad Pitt assured “I like both the streaming platforms and the cinema”.

Faced with the attitude of other stars, such as Tom Cruise, determined to debut only in movie theaters to contribute to the survival of the sector, Pitt appears unconcerned.

“Films were getting so expensive… They were either huge projects, or very intimate, and there seemed to be no room for anything else,” says the producer on the matter. “Platforms have opened the way for other voices,” he says.

“I’m in awe of the things I’m seeing,” he added, eyes twinkling. But at the same time, “I just got back from the movies, from seeing ‘Elvis’. I’m a big fan of Austin Butler (protagonist), I believe he will do great things. And I had a lot of fun, it was wonderful to be back in the movies”, exclaimed.

Pitt seems relaxed and serene about the future after a rocky divorce from Angelina Jolie.

“Brad is not just a legend, he’s a master at what he does. And I think we’ve come across him at a point in his career where he wants to have as much fun as possible,” says “Bullet Train” actor Brian Tyree, 40. years, in another press conference. “His laugh is contagious!” he highlights.

“When I’m serious, it doesn’t bode well for anyone,” Pitt concedes with a smile.