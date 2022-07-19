Brazil thrashes Venezuela and secures place in Copa America semi-finals

This Monday, Brazil thrashed Venezuela 4-0 at the Centenario stadium, in Armenia, for group B of the women’s America’s Cup. With the result, the Brazilian team secured early classification for the semifinal of the competition. The goals of the match were scored by Bia Zaneratto, Ary Borges and Debinha (twice).

Both teams return to the field on Thursday at 21:00 (Brasília time). Pia Sundhage’s team faces Peru, while Venezuela faces Argentina.

The game

Brazil arrived with danger in the five minutes in a set-piece play. After a corner kick, Adriana went up with her head, but the defender managed to push away. At 21, after some pressure, Brazil opened the scoring with Bia Zaneratto. Tamires crossed in the measure in the area and shirt 10 went up to score. With some difficulties to infiltrate in the area, Brazil risked from afar with Angelina.







At five minutes, Brazil extended the score with Ary Borges. After a good move by Zaneratto, who recovered the ball in midfield, shirt 17 received well positioned, dribbled the marking and hit placed, with no chance for Cáceres.

Shortly after, Debinha made the Venezuelan goalkeeper work after a good header. Brazil’s third goal came in a new header from shirt 9, which this time didn’t waste, and took advantage of Antonia’s cross to swing the net. Without giving Venezuela a breath, Debinha, again, made the fourth, at 20. Looking for another one, Geyse took danger and saw the opposing archer defend.

Even with the disadvantage on the scoreboard, Venezuela scared the Brazilian defense in the 34th minute, but could not finish on target. In the final stretch, Brazil almost made the fifth, Debinha went to the bottom, kicked cross and Cáceres palmed. On the rebound, Angelina sent a bomb in the crossbar. At the final whistle, with 4-0 on the scoreboard, the Seleção secured its spot in the women’s Copa America semifinals.