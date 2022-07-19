Brazil wins and secures place in the semifinals of the Women’s Copa America

Last Monday, July 18, Brazil beat Venezuela 4-0 in the Copa América Feminina. The goals were scored by Bia Zaneratto, Ary Borges and Debinha, twice. With the result, the selection already guarantees a place in the semifinals of the tournament. In all, there were three wins in three games, 11 goals scored and none conceded.

The first half of the match was marked by Brazilian control in possession of the ball, with few chances created by the rivals, who did not go beyond the midfield. Despite the control, the Brazilian team created little, just in the 22nd minute with the triumph of Bia Zaneratto.

In the second stage, with the changes of Gabi Portilho and Duda Francelino in the places of Kerolin and Adriana, Brazil showed consistency and took advantage of all the chances created to finish. It is worth mentioning that until the match against the Brazilian team, Venezuela was 100% in the competition in relation to the defensive system.

Pia Sundhage commented on the match. “I was happy with the way the players connected today. Debinha created a lot of space for her teammates. We scored beautiful goals, got the points and we are ready to face Peru and the semifinals.”

Brazil’s next duel will be Thursday (21), at 9 pm, against Peru.