Brazil wins and secures place in the semifinals of the Women’s Copa America

Admin 59 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Brazilian football

Brazil beats Venezuela in Copa America Feminina

Chiara Geia

Per Chiara Geia

Venezuela v Brazil - Women
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images South AmericaVenezuela v Brazil – Women
Chiara Geia

Last Monday, July 18, Brazil beat Venezuela 4-0 in the Copa América Feminina. The goals were scored by Bia Zaneratto, Ary Borges and Debinha, twice. With the result, the selection already guarantees a place in the semifinals of the tournament. In all, there were three wins in three games, 11 goals scored and none conceded.

The first half of the match was marked by Brazilian control in possession of the ball, with few chances created by the rivals, who did not go beyond the midfield. Despite the control, the Brazilian team created little, just in the 22nd minute with the triumph of Bia Zaneratto.

In the second stage, with the changes of Gabi Portilho and Duda Francelino in the places of Kerolin and Adriana, Brazil showed consistency and took advantage of all the chances created to finish. It is worth mentioning that until the match against the Brazilian team, Venezuela was 100% in the competition in relation to the defensive system.

Pia Sundhage commented on the match. “I was happy with the way the players connected today. Debinha created a lot of space for her teammates. We scored beautiful goals, got the points and we are ready to face Peru and the semifinals.”

Brazil’s next duel will be Thursday (21), at 9 pm, against Peru.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Cruzeiro loses athletes against CSA; Pezzolano analyzes the physical situation of the new reinforcements | cruise

There is no time to celebrate the victory over Novorizontino. Cruzeiro has to think about …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved