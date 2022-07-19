Britney Spears exposes tense problem with mother and delivers interference from famous singer

Trying to overcome the abusive guardianship commanded by the father and indirectly by part of his family, Britney Spears he sneered at what he had lived through because of his mother. In addition, the pop diva revealed the support of a colleague by profession, especially in the phase that she finally married Sam Asghari.

“She came to my wedding… The three most beautiful women in Hollywood… Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton… I had no idea! I was so happy! She told me ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times”, said the singer when talking about Selena Gomez.

Comparing the famous with Lynne SpearsBritney accused a falsehood of the matriarch and let out a rotten one: “My mom did it too… It was so cool that she was able to come to me and share her thoughts… Even though I’ve been forced to see people against my will all my life.”.

Sharing a photo of Selena, the Hit me Baby interpreter praised the artist’s support in this crucial phase:

“She was a wonderful surprise! I appreciate all the mental health speeches she gives to our generation… Two hour specials with reps… You are such a special person and I had to share this photo… I think it would make you happy”.

Lynne was once again nudged in an indirect way, in what appeared to be an ironic end to her outburst:

“PS: My mom was asked by paparazzi three times on the street ‘How does your daughter feel about your response to her marriage’… She said all she wanted for me was for me to be happy! Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family! God bless you”.

Selena Gomes reacts to the emotional message of Britney Spears

Demonstrating that she intends to strengthen ties with Britney, the famous said she was touched by what she read:

“I’m speechless. Britney, you are so kind and you have the most beautiful soul. I’m beyond lucky enough to meet her. You deserve all the happiness in the world”.

Check out:

