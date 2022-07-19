Britons likely to run out of water because of heat wave | World

Reproduction/Twitter – 07.18.2022 People cool off in faucet

Companies such as Anglian Water, which operates in the east of England; or the Bristol Water Foundation are warning Britons about the risk of water shortages due to the heat wave. Severely-toned announcements convey extreme concern that rampant consumption could dramatically affect supplies in various parts of the UK.

Hundreds of people faced queues at bottle filling stations, in the scorching heat of this weekend, according to the tabloid The Sun. And with temperatures peaking on Monday and Tuesday, water companies have already warned that there could be disruptions to distribution to the population.

On Sunday, residents of Norfolk were left with dry taps for more than 30 hours after reports of a burst pipe. Similar situations could be witnessed on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

Supply issues have also been noted in Bristol, with the Bristol Water Foundation warning that this week’s heat wave could affect water pressure and taste.

“With the weather getting warmer, you may experience a drop in water pressure, especially during peak hours,” he told customers. In another communiqué, the guidance to avoid waste:

“As temperatures rise, water usage tends to increase as we all try to cool off with showers, hoses and kiddie pools. This increases demand on our network,” the foundation warned.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.