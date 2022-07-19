Campaign against Amber Heard is one of the worst cyberbullyings

The tweets ridiculing Amber Heard and his supporters during and after the defamation trial against Johnny Depp resulted in “one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a bunch of twitter accounts”. This according to a report released yesterday (18) by Sentinel Bota company that studies online disinformation and harassment campaigns on social media.

the non-partisan group Bot Sentinel studied over 14,000 tweets using the hashtags #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser (#AmberHeardÉUmaAbusadora, in free translation), #AmberHeardIsALiar (#AmberHeardÉUmaLiar), #AmberHeardLsAnAbuser and #AmberHeardLsALiar. They noted that “the intentional misspelling demonstrates a calculated effort to manipulate hashtag trends” and was done to “fool Twitter’s algorithms”.

There were 627 accounts dedicated to tweeting “exclusively” about Heard and her supporters.

More than 24% of accounts that tweet and use negative hashtags about Heard were created in the last seven months; “the average for other topics is 8.6%,” Bot Sentinel reported.

Heard and the women who tweeted in support of her were “relentlessly attacked”, often with “vulgar and threatening language”. Bot Sentinel detailed a case where someone created a fake account using photos of a Heard supporter’s deceased son to attack him and also harassed that person’s family members.

The internet trolls who attacked Heard and his supporters recently turned their attention to actress Evan Rachel Wood, who has accused singer Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse, and Cassidy Hutchinson, a former adviser to US politician Mark Meadows who recently testified during a public hearing on Jan. 6, Bot Sentinel said.

The company included in its report a notice that Heard’s team contacted the group in 2020 to study social media activity about her — which was separate from the Heard-Depp case study, which began in June.

Also Read: Narcissism at the Heart of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Trial

“What we observed was one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a group of Twitter accounts that we have ever seen,” Bot Sentinel wrote in its report. “In our opinion, Twitter has not done enough to mitigate platform manipulation and has done too little to prevent abuse and targeted harassment.” Bot Sentinel said it gave Twitter a copy of its report before publishing it.

Key Background to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Case

Depp accused Heard of defamation in a Washington Post editorial in which she described herself as a “public victim of domestic violence”. The jury found that Heard defamed Depp and he received $10.4 million.. It was also ruled that Depp defamed Heard, and she was paid $2 million.

Attention on social media was captured by the approximately six-week televised trial. In addition to Twitter, TikTok became a hotbed of discussion about the case, which largely appeared to be in Depp’s favor.

Vice magazine reported in May that conservative newspaper The Daily Wire spent between US$35,000 and US$47,000 promoting articles about the trial, with “a clear bias against Heard”, on Instagram and Facebook, where it is one of the most popular profiles.

In June, shortly after the trial ended, the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp (#JusticeForJohnnyDepp) on TikTok had 20.4 billion views, compared to 88.6 million for the hashtag #JusticeForAmberHeard (#JusticeForAmberHeard).

“Even if you think I’m lying, you still can’t look me in the eye and say you think social media has been fair representation,” Heard said on the American television show “Today” after the verdict.

Depp’s lawyers denied that social media had an impact on the verdict and said allegations that there was a coordinated campaign created in Depp’s name are “categorically false.”

>> Apply or nominate someone for the 2022 Under 30 selection