‘Cara e Courage’: Alfredo wants to separate from Pat | come around

And, faced with this feeling, the illustrator, who is hospitalized, comments to Joca (Leopoldo Pacheco) that he is thinking about separating.
“I don’t want her to stay out of pity, or because she thinks it’s her obligation to take care of me”, he confides to his father-in-law.”
“Thinking here if it’s not even better for us to take a break, separate. Maybe… if she missed me”, adds Alfredo, who is discouraged by the tennis teacher.
Joca suggests that her son-in-law try to win her back, surprising her with creativity.
Will Alfredo be able to reconnect with his wife?
The scenes will air in this Tuesday’s chapter, 7/19.
19 Jul
Tuesday
Pat listens carefully to the doctor’s explanation of Alfredo’s diagnosis, who has a tumor. Chiquinho misses Rebeca, and Moa worries. Rebeca makes a proposal for Armandinho to testify against Moa. Ítalo tries to find out about the group of women when he sees Pat dressed in the orange suit. Duarte asks Jessica to take the managers appointed by Danilo to Bob’s mansion. Martha proposes to Leonardo the position of vice-president of the SG, in case he assumes the relationship with Regina. A paparazzi photographs Andréa, Moa and Chiquinho at Milton’s bakery. Pat tells Bill about his father’s illness. Leonardo accepts Regina’s conditions to make their relationship official. Pat is shaken to learn that Andrea has taken up her romance with Moa.
