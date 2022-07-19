Casares says he is “attentive” to Galoppo in São Paulo and opens up the possibility of hiring a defender | Sao Paulo

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, said this Tuesday, after the draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, that the club is still negotiating for an investor to finalize the hiring of midfielder Giuliano Galoppo.

The leader also refuted the high figures that have been reported by the Argentine media in recent days. Some portals in the neighboring country reported that the player would cost about 8 million dollars.

– I even want to enjoy it because every day you wake up on social media with player news that we never talked about, absurd prices that we never talked about. So it’s very funny. Sometimes, and I’m not generalizing, many want to give the scoop after the click and say that São Paulo is after this or that, which is so many millions of dollars… – said Casares.

– What São Paulo is paying attention to. He (Galoppo) is a player that São Paulo has been monitoring for some time, but São Paulo has a very responsible budget and if we can attract, as we are working on a condition of financial support from a sponsor, we can move forward. But always on top of budgetary and financial responsibility. There is no type of value that is being reported, because we don’t have it. And I also think it’s overpriced,” he added.

1 of 2 Julio Casares, president of São Paulo, in Morumbi — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Julio Casares, president of São Paulo, in Morumbi — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In addition to Giuliano Galoppo, a versatile midfielder, São Paulo is looking to strengthen its defensive system. After Arboleda’s injury, which is only expected to return next season, this need has increased.

Julio Casares, however, did not reveal any name that is on the Tricolor agenda and reinforced that he will not spend high figures to make signings.

– Today we have Léo, Diego (Costa), Luizão, Beraldo, the defenders who are already at home. That’s what I say and it’s not going off on a tangent: if there is an opportunity, it will be evaluated. But it has to be within the financial conditions of São Paulo.

Watch some goals from Argentine midfielder Giuliano Galoppo of Banfield

For now, São Paulo only signed Marcos Guilherme in this transfer window. The striker was introduced last Monday afternoon and can make his debut this Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, against Internacional, away from home.

Coach Rogério Ceni has had several injuries in the squad, and that’s why he has asked the board for spare parts.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv