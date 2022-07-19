CBF recognizes VAR failure, and Palmeiras requests that lines be drawn

O palm trees sent, this Monday, a new letter to the Brazilian Football Confederation about the failure of the video referee in the game against Sao Pauloaround the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup. After receiving an initial response from the CBF, after sending a first document, the club asked the entity that the VAR lines be drawn and disclosed.

Initially, right after the classic, Verdão questioned, through the first document, the criterion of the penalty marked on Jonathan Calleri, which originated the São Paulo goal, and that of a possible infraction in Dudu, which was not marked. After releasing the audios of the Choque-Rei, the CBF acknowledged that the VAR team, under the command of Emerson de Almeida Ferreira, should have traced the virtual lines to verify the condition of the Argentine striker.



As for the possible penalty on Dudu in the first half, CBF understands that the non-marking was correct, as shirt 7 would have fallen after bending his knees. Regarding the penalty in Calleri, the confederation considers that the pull of Gómez was enough to take down the striker. Finally, the entity still agrees that the VAR was wrong in not checking the possible offside of the Argentine in the play.

In a video published on its official website, the CBF, through an announcer, understood that the bid involving the penalty “presents a previous situation regarding the playing condition of the attacking athlete”. Because of this, “the video assistant referee should have observed the best angles available and, in adjusted moves, the virtual line must be used to confirm the field decision”.

Regarding the penalty committed by Gustavo Gómez in Calleri, initially not signaled by Leandro Pedro Vuaden, the VAR booth saw “two pulls” on the Argentine and recommended a review to the referee.

At that moment, the members of the cabin stated that “there are two actions by the defender, and the attacker tries to play twice in a row and fails”. Vuaden, then, agreed after rewatching the play, saying that the São Paulo player “falls, and can’t play”. Thus, the referee scored the maximum penalty and gave the yellow card to the Palmeiras defender.

Another play in which the video referee’s communication with the field referee was released is that of an alleged penalty committed by Diego Costa on Dudu. Vuaden saw normal play and the VAR booth agreed with the decision.

The error that occurred at Allianz Parque resulted in the removal of Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (VAR) and Marcus Vinicius Gomes (AVAR), who, according to CBF, “are under evaluation of their technical performance”. Both would be present both in the match between Atletico-PR and Internationalon Saturday, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, as between sport and new villageon Monday, for the 19th appointment of the Serie B.

Palmeiras returns to the field this Monday, at 20:00 (Brasília time), when they receive the cuiabá. The match at Allianz Parque is valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

