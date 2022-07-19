Cha Cha Real Smooth: “Anyone watching the movie can see themselves or someone they know,” says Dakota Johnson about her new feature (Interview) – Film News

With Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Burghardt and Cooper Raiff, Cha Cha Real Smooth presents the beautiful story of a young mother and daughter with autism.

Without much fanfare, but with indisputable quality, it debuts today (17), at Apple TV+, the movie Cha Cha Real Smooth. With Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Burghardt and Leslie Mann in the cast, the work signed by Cooper Raiff performs a mixture of drama and comedy to present a genuine feel good movie — those long ones that seem made to warm the heart.

Andrew (Cooper) has just graduated from college. Entering adulthood, he realizes that the course he chose to study is not exactly what he wanted, needing to return to his parents’ house for not getting his dream job. Back in New Jersey, the young man soon finds himself involved as a Bar Mitzvahs entertainer—which he does very well. During one of the parties, he meets Domino (Dakota) and her autistic daughter, Lola (Vanessa). Gradually falling in love with the first and nurturing a beautiful friendship with the second, Andrew soon starts to see life with different eyes.

During a press conference attended by the I love cinema, Dakota, Cooper and Vanessa sought to talk a little about the film and its characters, exploring some of the central points of the script and views on the plot. In one of her speeches, Dakota was quite accurate in exalting the feeling of belonging that the production passes, stating when asked about the script:

“We really wanted this movie to be very specific and we protected his proposal all along. So that, you know, anyone watching can see themselves or someone they know in their lives, instead of seeing characters that are totally unattainable.”

One of the features of Cha Cha Real Smooth is exactly what the actress puts it. As much as the feature has an atmosphere full of lightness, at all times, it delivers a down-to-earth plot, without breaking away from reality and with characters that we could, in fact, find at different moments in our lives; like the funny guy next door, the mother who does everything for her daughter and the kids and their troubled teenagers.

CHA CHA IS ABOUT AUTISM, BUT NOT JUST ABOUT IT





At a certain point in the plot, the production introduces us to Lola, a young woman with autism played by Vanessa Burghardt. Also autistic in real life, the actress who works on her first film told us about her particularities in relation to the lived character, who despite not being based on the star, had some traits introduced by Vanessa herself.

“I think I’m very similar to Lola in some ways, like my autistic tendencies or traits. As I take a while to open up to people (…) About people I just express myself differently, but I think that I’m more sociable [que Lola]. I think I’m probably a little more mature than Lola.”revealed Burghardt.

Still on the subject, Cooper Raiff, the film’s protagonist and director, approached the subject in a calm way, trying to make it clear that there was never any intention of passing on a great moral lesson about autism or anything similar. At its core, Cha Cha Real Smooth is a movie about an autistic character, but not a movie specifically about that.

“It’s hard to talk about ‘what do I want people to learn about autism?’ I think the central point of the film is the relationship between Domino and Lola, and how specific, intimate and timeless it is. And I wanted to say something about that bond. When I started writing the character Lola, the relationship [das duas] became increasingly specific. (…) But no, I don’t know if I wanted to send a message about autism”said Raiff.

In the same line of thought, Burghardt still completes the filmmaker’s speech:

“I didn’t want to send any message. I wasn’t trying to teach people anything. I think it was just demonstrating that autistic people have feelings and can form relationships, as well as having empathy and, in a way, basic-level emotions, just like everyone else.”

One of the many successes of the long takes place exactly in what was mentioned by the actors. At no time does Cha Cha Real Smooth try to institute a powerful moral lesson or pass on great teachings about the life of an autistic person, especially considering that autism is like a spectrum, with each person being different on a certain level. With a very good dramedy, Cooper has been consolidating himself more and more as a filmmaker — with Cha Cha, he won the audience award at the 2022 Sundance Festival. And for those who don’t know his work, in addition to the title in question, another feature like The Freshman (Shithouse, in the original) has been accrediting him – and with merit – to the shelf of new Hollywood revelations.

