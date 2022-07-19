China threatens US if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan – 07/19/2022 – World

China said on Tuesday (19) that it would respond with assertive measures if the Speaker of the United States, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, visits Taiwan, the de facto independent island that Beijing considers a rebellious province.

The statement, by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, comes after the Japanese-British newspaper Financial Times said Pelosi will visit Taipei in August, in what would be the first trip by a US House Speaker to Asian territory in at least 25 years. .

The newspaper says it heard from six sources close to the Democrat who confirmed their intention to take a delegation to Taiwan. The parliamentarian had already planned a similar trip in April this year, but had to cancel after receiving the diagnosis of Covid.

If the trip takes place, Pelosi would be the highest-ranking U.S. figure to visit the island since one of her House Speaker predecessors, Republican Newt Gingrich, traveled there in 1997.

The delegation would also pass through Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Hawaii, where the headquarters of the US military command for the Indo-Pacific is located – a region located between the coast of the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean, covering countries such as Japan, Australia, Indonesia and the US itself.

Questioned by reporters at a press conference in Beijing, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said the visit would represent a disrespect for Chinese territorial integrity.

“If the US chooses to do so, China will take forceful steps to firmly defend its sovereignty,” he said. “Congress is part of the US government and must adhere to the US one-China policy. If Pelosi visits Taiwan, it would seriously violate that principle and send the wrong signal to separatist forces.”

The Financial Times says it has heard from three people familiar with the possible trip that there is no consensus in the administration as to whether the timing is right and that the White House has expressed concern.

President Joe Biden has already made assertive statements about Taiwan. In May, he said the US would use force to defend the island if it were invaded by China and that Beijing was “flirting with danger” by threatening territory it considers a rebel province.

In April, around the time of Pelosi’s first travel attempt, Chancellor Wang Yi said the US would cross a red line. “A visit to Taiwan would be a provocation against China’s sovereignty and interference in internal affairs; it would send an extremely dangerous political signal to the world.”

More recently, to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the chancellor spoke again about Washington’s stance on Taipei. Wang Yi reportedly said, according to an official statement from the ministry he heads, that the US should “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs or undermining the country’s legitimate interests under the guise of human rights and democracy.”

While maintaining diplomatic relations with China since 1979, which implies recognizing the demand for sovereignty over Taiwan, the US maintains a military protection agreement for the island.

The historical imbroglio with Beijing has its origin in the fact that it was to Taiwan that those defeated by the Communist Revolution of 1949, which saw the troops led by Mao Tse Tung triumph, fled.

Beijing also criticized the trip by members of the European Parliament to the island this week. German MEP Nicola Beer, who leads the delegation, said on Tuesday that Taiwan’s democracy and freedom are a model for China.

She defended that this would be the moment for the European Union (EU) to “take sides” of the island, according to the AFP agency.

“Taiwan is not going to be the next Hong Kong,” said Beer, who is staying in Taipei until Thursday (21). Questioned, Chinese diplomacy said it opposes all official interactions between the EU and Taiwan. “Over the past two years, the European Parliament has enacted several Taiwan-related resolutions to encourage independence forces; these measures have poisoned the atmosphere of China-Europe relations.”