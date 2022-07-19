Chris Evans is looking for great love

Chris Evans at the July 2022 premiere of “Hidden Agent” in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

After starring in one of the biggest movie franchises in history, Chris Evans41, is in a new phase: the star now wants to find the great love of his life.

He revealed that, due to the work routine, he still hasn’t had time to focus on his personal life and how his character Lloyd Hansen in the Netflix movie “Hidden Agent”, is focused on a mission at the moment.

“I love what I do. It’s great. I put my all into it. But in terms of really trying to find someone you can really dedicate yourself to,” he said in an interview with Shondaland. “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone you want to spend your life with. Yeah, so maybe that’s it.”

The video of the interview went viral on social media and several volunteers quickly appeared for the post of love of life Chris Evans. Even influencer Thaynara OG joined in the fun. Check out:

It is worth remembering that Chris Evans has dated actresses Jessica Biel (“Fantastic Four”) and Minka Kelly (“Euphoria”), and his last public romance was with Jenny Slate (“Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time”).